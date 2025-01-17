Justin Baldoni Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds; Here's Everything You Need To Know

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of sexual harassment.

Justin Baldoni sues his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds with a $400 million defamation lawsuit. The Actor's attorneys filed it in the Southern District of New York on January 16 on behalf of Baldoni, producer Jamey Heath, publicist Jennifer Abel, and crisis publicist Melissa Nathan.

Some of the claims in the lawsuit are on the grounds of civil extortion, defamation, invasion of privacy, breach of implied fair dealing, and intentional interference with contractual relations, to name a few.

In a statement released by the Five Feet Apart director's attorney, Bryan Freedman, he claimed that the lawsuit is a legal action supported by a large number of untampered evidence against Lively and her team. Freedman argued that the Green Lantern actress allegedly used "grossly edited" and doctored information to prove the claims in her lawsuit against Baldoni.

Freedman expressed his team's willingness to provide the complete text and email chains, along with video footage and documentary, as evidence against the actress. "This is a battle she will not win and will certainly regret," the statement mentioned. "Blake Lively was either severely misled by her team or intentionally and knowingly misrepresented the truth," it added.

The statement further claimed that Lively and her team tried to bulldoze people's reputations and livelihoods to fulfill their selfish motives and allegedly manipulated the media to prove themselves right.

In the hopes of unveiling the truth, Freedman announced that "Justin and his team have nothing to hide; documents do not lie." This news comes nearly ten days after the attorney teased that Baldoni would "absolutely" sue Lively for hampering his reputation.

The actress had filed a lawsuit against her film's co-star and director with claims of sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign orchestrated by him and other members of the crew. She also accused Baldoni of allegedly misbehaving on the sets of their film.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.