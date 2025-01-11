Throwback: 'Shocking Amount of Privilege': When Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Alleged Behavior on It Ends With Us Set Angered An Insider
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni were heavily criticized by an insider on the set of It Ends With Us. Read on to know what happened.
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal rift continues to worsen; however, things have been awry since the beginning.
Last year, the on-set drama surrounding It Ends With Us saw insiders' claims that tensions between the co-stars while filming had put a strain on the production, which had been disrupted by a writer's strike.
Lively, considered "effortlessly rude," allegedly made the crew uncomfortable by stating her opinions without reservations, making them feel pressured. Others claimed that it was "tone-deaf" when she decided to bring her children to set for a charity event during a particularly stressful time.
An insider told Daily Mail, "Everyone was a little bit afraid of Blake," adding that the Gossip Girl actress “wasn't mean—she was just so effortlessly rude."
Baldoni, who also stars in the film, was criticized for his lack of leadership and for playing up "performative woke feminism." The insider added that both the protagonists of the Colleen Hoover movie were, "extraordinarily similar in so far that they're just very special little snowflakes with a shocking amount of privilege and a shockingly little amount of self-awareness."
The insider called both stars, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, privileged and out of touch with the film's core theme of domestic violence, saying their portrayals were "cosplaying abuse."
