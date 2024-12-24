Blake Lively Vs Justin Baldoni: Brandon Sklenar Urges Fans To Read Actress Made Against The Filmmaker

The controversy surrounding It Ends With Us escalated when Blake Lively filed an 80-page complaint against co-star and filmmaker Justin Baldoni. The complaint, filed last Friday, alleges Baldoni created a hostile work environment and engaged in inappropriate behavior during the production of the film, an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel.

Specific claims include Baldoni improvising intimate scenes without consent, making inappropriate comments, showing explicit materials, and walking in on Lively in her trailer. The document also accuses Baldoni and others of coordinating a smear campaign against Lively for speaking out.

Brandon Sklenar, who plays Lively’s teenage love interest in the movie, voiced his support for her by sharing the complaint on Instagram. Sklenar posted a screenshot of the document and linked it to the New York Times article covering the story.

“FOR THE LOVE OF GOD READ THIS,” Sklenar wrote on his Instagram Story, tagging Lively and adding a red heart emoji. He also addressed the backlash Lively faced, saying, “Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about.”

Lively’s allegations have garnered significant support from Hollywood. The cast of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants—Gwyneth Paltrow, Paul Feig, Amy Schumer, and others—have publicly backed her.

Even the film’s distributor, Sony, expressed solidarity. Amber Heard, who has also faced intense online criticism in the past, called the alleged PR campaign against Lively “horrifying.” SAG-AFTRA issued a statement condemning the allegations.

The fallout has been swift. On Saturday, Baldoni was dropped by his agency, WME, which also represents Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. Liz Plank, who co-hosted Baldoni’s Man Enough podcast on toxic masculinity, announced her resignation. Additionally, the Voices of Solidarity Award recently given to Baldoni was rescinded.

Rumors about tension between Lively and Baldoni have circulated for months. The two stars did not appear together at press events for the film.

