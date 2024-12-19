‘She’s Very Privileged’: Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Get Slammed Over Their ‘Working Class’ Statement

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are getting slammed by the netizens amidst making a “working class” statement in a recent interview. The couple has been working in the industry for the past decade or more and got married to each other while being at the peak of their career.

In the latest conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the Deadpool & Wolverine star talked about raising his and Lively’s four kids in a comparatively glamorous life than he and his wife, who grew up in working-class circumstances.

While chatting with the media outlet, Reynolds stated about his kids, “We try to give them as normal a life as possible.” He further added, “I try not to impose upon them the difference in their childhood to my childhood or my wife’s childhood.”

The actor continued to state his controversial comments by saying, “We both grew up very working-class, and I remember when they were very young, I used to say or think, like, ‘Oh God, I would never have had a gift like this when I was a kid,’ or, ‘I never would’ve had this luxury of getting takeout,’ or whatever.”

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds Says He’s Doing an ‘OK’ Job Raising Kids with Blake Lively, Prioritizing Empathy Amid Their Privileged Lifestyle

Meanwhile, the comments immediately caught the attention of fans and critics, who pointed out that the It Ends With Us actress’ family had been in the entertainment business, making it difficult to believe that she would have grown up in middle-class situations.

One of the users on their social media wrote, “Quick search: She grew up in Tarzana and then went to Burbank High. Her whole family was in the entertainment business.” Another person shared, “She was cast in Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants while she was a teen. It’s giving at least middle class. Anyway, none of that matters because she’s rich and insufferable now. Bye”.

Advertisement

Another fan stated, “I thought Blake Lively was a nepo baby... she’s very privileged.”

Meanwhile, for the upcoming projects, Reynolds will next be seen alongside Jason Momoa and Aubrey Plaza in the movie Animal Friends. Blake Lively last appeared in the hit film It Ends With Us.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds Talks About Giving ‘Normal’ Life To His and Blake Lively’s Children; ‘I Try Not To…’