Rihanna Reveals Regretting THIS 2000s Fashion Trend; Find Out

All of us have had those fashion moments in the past, which now looking back we don't want to be reminded of, and celebrities are notorious to that. Similarly, at a point when Rihanna thought wearing baggy jeans with panties out was a slay, now she thinks otherwise.

Rihanna chatted about the same with TikTok influencer, Mystery Fashionist on Monday, December 23. She was asked about which trend in the past she regretted opting for, to which she replied, “Oh my God, why y'all gotta bring up old s**t.” It was noted by the influencer that multiple people in the interview had said that they did not like heels painted with sweatpants, but the Love on the Brain singer loved that trend, “especially now” as a mother.

Riri added, “When I first started, and I was wearing like the baggy jeans, with the panties out," she said. "What the f**k was I thinking?” The interviewer mentioned that it was an old trend that has seen the light of the day again.

The vocalist stated that she was content to leave that trend in the past and also ran her hands over her belt, showing where she used to let her underwear peak out from. Rihanna said, “It's called growth, y'all!”

The singer did not forget to make a fashion statement during the conversation. She sported a Khaki-colored suede coat that consisted of fur lining and also added a baseball cap, black baggy pants, and pointed-toe heels, per People magazine.

She reportedly accessorized her look with a handkerchief tied around her neck, big black leather that had a silver hardware, and kept her hair open during the conversation. The Needed Me singer reportedly had donned YSL pants, a belt, and boots.

While discussing things that she loved with the TikTok influencer, the vocalist mentioned that she cannot live without New York snapback, baggy and fitted vintage jeans, along with the “the little speedy croc LV-monogrammed bag,” and underwear from Savage X Fenty.

