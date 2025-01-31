Blake Lively’s Attorneys Fight to Block Bryan Freedman From Taking Her Deposition in Justin Baldoni Lawsuit

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of sexual harassment.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold made another attempt to minimize Justin Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman's involvement in the trials. Last week, the couple's lawyers proclaimed that they wanted Freedman to be disciplined by the court for making "extrajudicial statements" to the media to support and uplift his client.

They alleged that the attorney sharing information, text chains, and footage as evidence to the press instead of the court was done to set a narrative against Lively among the public.

Now Lively and Reynolds's attorneys want to fight against Freedman taking a deposition — formal and out-of-court interview under oath — from Lively in her sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni.

A few hours before this block move was announced, the Gossip Girl alum and Deadpool actor filed a notice that they intend to get Baldoni's $400 million defamation and extortion suit against them dismissed.

Earlier, the couple had filed a gag order against Freedman, claiming that federal litigation must be conducted in court and not among the media. The statement claimed Freedman's unsolicited moves could risk "tainting the jury pool."

However, Baldoni's Kevin Fritz opposed the gag order formally requested by Lively's team, calling it an "intimidation tactic." He further requested the judge to deny the gag order request. Fritz has also responded to the Green Lantern actress's legal team's attempt to block Freedman's deposition.

They argued that Lively doesn't have the right to choose which opposing attorney could take her deposition. "Parties to litigation simply do not have the right to dictate which of their opponents' attorneys may or may not take their deposition," Fritz said in a statement release.

The It Ends With Us actor/director's legal team requested the court to address this quandary at court on February 3. Baldoni also filed a whopping $400 million defamation and extortion lawsuit against Lively and Reynolds, who, in retaliation, have requested its dismissal. Stay tuned for more updates on the case!