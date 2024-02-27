What Is the 'One Rule' That Blake Lively Made Ryan Reynolds Follow Even Before Start of Their Relationship

Everyone’s favorite Hollywood couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively began their relationship in 2011 and now they have four children.

In Hollywood romance, the People’s Choice Award winners Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are seen as the epitome of relationship goals.

Their love story goes beyond red carpets and fancy events. In a recent revelation, Lively shared a personal detail about their early days that laid the foundation for their lasting love.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' relationship pact

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds agreed to prioritize their personal lives over their careers when they started dating back in 2011, revealed Lively.

"When Ryan and I got together, we made a rule not to work at the same time," Lively told her friend, Amber Tamblyn, on Tamblyn's Substack show, Further Ado, airing on Feb. 22. "This way, we could always prioritize our personal life," shared the actress.

Despite being unconventional in Hollywood, this decision became the foundation of their relationship. Lively recognized the challenges it brought, stressing the importance of hard work and balance, especially with her busy schedule.

"That requires a lot of effort when we're not working," she explained adding, "Just like financial planning and maintaining that, it requires balance."

Lively and Reynolds expand family post Gossip Girl release

For Blake Lively, who was busy filming Gossip Girl at that time, the decision to not overlap their work schedules was crucial.

"I'm used to working tirelessly without pause," she reflected and added, "Especially during Gossip Girl, which consumed six years of my life, sometimes shooting three episodes simultaneously."

Even as they focus on their personal lives, the couple maintains their playful nature. With their witty humor and friendly teasing, Lively and Reynolds keep the fun going, whether it's at the Super Bowl or on Instagram.

After Gossip Girl ended two years later, Lively and Reynolds turned their attention to growing their family. They welcomed daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and a fourth child, whose birth was announced in February 2023.

