Dune Star Timothée Chalamet Reacts To Joining MCU or DCU Sharing THIS Advice From Leonardo DiCaprio About Superhero Films

Timothée Chalamet is all set to swoon the audiences with his upcoming Dune movie and has been promoting all over the place. Being one of the youngest superstars in Hollywood, people have been looking forward to his performance. While the actor was once rumored to play Spider-Man, the world has been expecting him to take on any other superhero role. Reacting to the same, Chalamet revealed what Leonardo DiCaprio advised him about the superhero movies.

Timothée Chalamet shares the advice DiCaprio gave him about superhero films

The superhero fandom would be on their nerves if Timothee Chalamet joins the MCU or DC Universe for any superhero role, but that just seems like a dream as he received advice from the Titanic actor on not doing such roles. During a conversation with The NY Times, the Dune 2 actor chimed in about the current state of superhero movies when he was asked, "Is it fair to assume that if you wanted to play a superhero, you’ve had opportunities?"

Chalamet made it clear that ever since the Titanic actor told him not to join the comic book film franchise, he has kept avoiding it. “Well, Leonardo DiCaprio said to me, 'No superhero movies, no hard drugs.' Which I thought was very good. I follow them both!” said the actor. Given the box office struggle for some comic book movies, the industry is pondering whether superhero fatigue is happening or not and it seems like Timothée Chalamet is in no favor of playing such a role.

Timothée Chalamet wanted to star in THIS superhero movie

The Dune 2 actor admits he is avoiding superhero projects intentionally, but he's not entirely opposed to one day breaking into the genre. He revealed that it was Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight that made him want to become an actor in the first place. “But the movie that made me want to act is a superhero movie, The Dark Knight. If the script was great, if the director was great, I’d have to consider it," said Timothée Chalamet. The Wonka star revealed that he would consider doing a superhero film, but it would depend upon having a stellar screenplay and director.

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya starrer Dune: Part Two will premiere on March 1, 2024.

