Here's What Barry Keoghan Was Doing During Sabrina Carpenter's Performance at Coachella; Deets Here

Barry Keoghan, the acclaimed actor known for his roles in various films, recently took on a new role at Coachella: dedicated cameraman. However, this time, he wasn't capturing scenes for a movie but instead filming his girlfriend, Sabrina Carpenter, during her first-ever performance at the Coachella.

Barry Keoghan turned into a cameraman to shoot Sabrina Carpenter's Coachella Performance

At Coachella, Barry Keoghan demonstrated his unwavering support for his girlfriend, Sabrina Carpenter, by stepping into the role of cameraman to document her memorable performance. As Sabrina took the stage for her debut at the festival, Barry stood front and center, holding up his phone to capture every moment of her set. A clip shared by a concertgoer on social media captured Barry's focused demeanor as he filmed Sabrina, showcasing his dedication to preserving the special occasion.

In the video, Barry can be seen maneuvering the camera to follow Sabrina's movements on stage, ensuring that he captures her performance from the best possible angles. Clad in a stylish ensemble consisting of a white vest, Burberry-print shorts, and a matching lanyard covering his mouth, Barry remained fully committed to his role as Sabrina's supportive partner throughout the show.

Despite the bustling atmosphere of Coachella, Barry remained steadfast in his efforts to document the momentous occasion for his girlfriend. The couple was even captured getting in a buggy cart after Sabrina's performance ended.

ALSO READ: Barry Keoghan-Sabrina Carpenter Attend 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party Together;Tease Red Carpet Debut As Couple

The relationship timeline of Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter

Barry and Sabrina's romantic journey began in December 2023, when they were first spotted enjoying dinner together in Brentwood, California. The pair reportedly met three months earlier at the Givenchy show during Paris Fashion Week, marking the beginning of their budding romance.

In February 2024, Barry and Sabrina made their first public appearance as a couple at W Magazine's Grammys after-party. Since then, they've been spotted on various outings around Los Angeles, including multiple dates.

Barry's unwavering support for Sabrina was on full display during Taylor Swift's Eras tour in March 2024. He was spotted cheering her on during her performance in Singapore, beaming with pride as she took the stage as the opening act for Taylor Swift. The couple also appeared for Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party together, solidifying their public images as a couple.

Barry Keoghan's role as Sabrina Carpenter's dedicated cameraman at Coachella offers a glimpse into the unwavering support and love he has for his girlfriend. As they celebrate Sabrina's achievements and milestones, Barry remains a steadfast presence by her side, as a dedicated boyfriend.

ALSO READ: Barry Keoghan Reacts To Sabrina Carpenter Fangirling Over Cillian Murphy As He Wins Best Actor At Oscars 2024