Brad Pitt Opens Up About Why He Feels He Is On ‘Last Leg’ Of His Acting Career

In a past interview, Brad Pitt expressed his belief that he was nearing the final stretch of his illustrious acting career. Recently, he and George Clooney have discussed this topic further in a conversation.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, both the stars conversed with GQ and spoke about the future of their filmography. Pitt stated, “I meant that as seasons,” adding, “You know, there was moving out from the safety of the Ozarks. You embark on this thing and it’s all about discovery and it’s really exciting and interesting and painful and awful and all of it.”

He mentioned that entering the "big leagues" comes with its own set of responsibilities and questions that need addressing. Along with these challenges, it also brings opportunity and joy, as well as the chance to collaborate with people whom one truly admires.

The actor from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood shared his thoughts on his current life perspective. He pondered what his final years might be like and reflected on Clooney's comments about how the body becomes frailer in your 80s. Pitt went on to express his admiration for Frank Gehry, whom he described as the "loveliest man."

He mentioned that Gehry, at 95 years old, continues to produce incredible art and has a wonderful family. He also shared that the key to maintaining creativity is to keep loving life. In 2022, Pitt expressed to GQ that he felt he was entering the final chapter of his career, describing it as being on his "last leg."

Clooney also chimed in the latest interview and stated that they both are “lucky” to have the ability to plan their futures. He elaborated that they are in a type of profession that does not force you into retiring.

While touching upon the fear of phones not ringing one day with their jobs after a certain age, Clooney said that there are two paths for actors to move ahead.

The star of Up In The Air mentioned that when the phone stops ringing, if someone decides they want to remain the same person they were at 35, they might seek a “softer lens” on life.

He stated, “But if you’re willing to, say, move down the call sheet a little bit and do interesting character work, then you can kind of… you have to make peace with the idea that you’re going to die!”

The actor elaborated that he would walk up to people and they would say that he was older than they thought. He continued, “And I’m like, ‘I’m 63, you dumb sh**!’ It’s just: That’s life.”

Clooney stated that as long as one makes peace with the notion of “change”, it would be okay. The difficult part is that he knows many actors who do this along with Pitt, who do not let that go and desperately attempt to hold on to that.

Both the actors star together in Wolfs which is slated to hit theaters on September 20, 2024.

