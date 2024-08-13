‘We’ve Been Friends For A Long Time’: George Clooney And Brad Pitt Open Up On Their Equation Ahead Of Wolfs Release

George Clooney and Brad Pitt are all set to reunite on the big screen after delivering hits with the Ocean's movie series. Ahead of their upcoming film, the iconic duo sat down to converse with GQ, where Clooney and Pitt talked about their decades-long friendship. In the joint cover interview, the actor revealed that they would keep a check on each other amid the complications of life.

Sharing good words for his previous co-star, Pitt stated to the outlet that the Ticket to Paradise actor is very understanding of other people. The actor claimed that Clooney was his go-to person for problems.

The Batman & Robin star revealed to the outlet, "We've been friends for a long time." He added, "And it's fun because we also check in on each other every once in a while, which is an important part of this. Things get complicated in life, and you always have to make sure everybody's okay."

Pitt went on to continue, "I'll call George on numerous occasions when things get bumpy." He is "probably the best at understanding and seeing the chessboard and the potential moves," claimed Pitt.

Meanwhile, in their new film, Wolfs, the actors will be playing crime fixers who will be forced to work as a team. While talking to GQ, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith star shared that he has known Clooney since the 90s, and the duo have gone through "so much life at this point and so many twists and curves and turns." "I know he’s got my back. I got his back,” said Pitt.

Moreover, a source close to the Oscar-winning actors told People Magazine that Clooney and Pitt have been “friends forever.” They claimed, "They like and respect each other no matter how many years in between gigs together. They go way back and were happy to work together on this film."

Fans are excited about George Clooney and Brad Pitt coming together in the movie, especially when they are teaming up for a special case. According to the synopsis of Wolfs, “Hired to cover up a high-profile crime, a fixer soon finds his night spiraling out of control when he's forced to work with an unexpected counterpart.”

As for the cast of the film, George Clooney and Brad Pitt will be joined by Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, and Poorna Jagannathan. Wolf is scheduled to release in theaters on September 27.

