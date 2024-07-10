'Virtually No Contact': Brad Pitt Not In Touch With His Adult Kids But Has Visitation Rights For Younger Ones, Claims Source

Together, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are parents to six children. They are the twins, Knox and Vivienne, who are 15, Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and Pax, 20.

According to their custody agreement, Jolie has primary custody of the kids with limited visitation rights for Pitt.

Brad Pitt has no contact with his adult kids

Brad Pitt has no communication with his grown-up children. A family source told People magazine that the actor has “virtually no contact with the adult kids.” On the other hand, his engagement with the younger kids has been more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule. The actor is currently shooting for his next film, titled F1.

However, reportedly, he still gets to see his other young ones per their legal arrangement of custody visitation.

People had previously reported that a month after turning 18 this year in April, as her birthday approached, Shiloh Jolie filed to legally drop the last name 'Pitt'. Many other children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have also reportedly omitted their father's surname from their names.

Shiloh turned 18 on May 27th, when she officially requested that her legal name be changed from 'Shiloh' only to 'Shiloh Jolie'.

Also, Vivienne isn't the only child of Brangelina who uses another last name than "Jolie - Pitt". The source had confirmed earlier through a Playbill of the musical The Outsiders that Vivienne is listed as 'Vivienne Jolie' instead of 'Vivienne Jolie-Pitt'. Whether she has changed her name legally or not is not yet clear.

Brad Pitt's distance from his six children amid Angelina Jolie's custody agreement

The source added that this is something new since Brad’s time with the younger kids has been reduced due to his current racing film, F1, which is being made in Europe.

The source claimed, "The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course, not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad.”

Another source close to Brad Pitt told the outlet that he still loves all of his children "tremendously.” The source added that this entire process has been quite “hard for the whole family.”

Pitt is, reportedly, devastated about it because he loves them so much but they don’t love him back. Nonetheless, he remains happy together with Ines de Ramon, although his estrangement from the children continues to be painful for him. The source went on to say that this has been extremely tough for everyone involved.

