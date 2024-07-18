Angelina Jolie Wants To ‘End The Fighting’ With Brad Pitt; Asks To Withdraw The Winery Lawsuit

In a new turn of events in the Jolie-Pitt drama, actress Angelina Jolie asked Brad Pitt to put an end to the legal fight and drop the winery lawsuit against her.

The Winery case is one of the most famous lawsuits that has grabbed many people’s attention as it involves the falling out of one of the most liked and globally known Hollywood couples.

Angelina Jolie asks Brad Pitt to drop the winery lawsuit

As reported by People, Jolie asked the Fight Club actor to reveal the conversations he had with third parties in the aftermath of the 2016 plane event that resulted in their split. Pitt's attorney requested that the judge reject her request, calling it “intrusive” and a “sensationalist fishing expedition.”

In the statement obtained by the aforementioned publication on July 17, Paul Murphy, the lawyer of the actress claimed that Pitt, in his previous offer to buy Jolie’s part in the winery, tried to “punish and control” her as he demanded a new expanded NDA to conceal his “misconduct and abuse.”

As per the outlet, Murphy stated, “Those actions are central to these proceedings.” The attorney added that they are not surprised that Pitt is afraid to turn over the documents that demonstrate these facts.

Murphy further stated, “While Angelina again asks Mr. Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr. Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong,” per the publication’s report.

What is the winery lawsuit about?

If you are not aware, back in October 2021, the Salt actress sold her portion of Chateau Miraval for USD 67 million. Pitt maintained that their verbal agreement was violated by the selling. As per Jolie, she declined to sign his NDA as a condition of allowing him to buy her out of the business, per the outlet.

As far as the recent court filing by Pitt’s attorneys goes, the third-party conversations that the actress’s legal team is requesting, encounters with issues that are “Sensitive” (which includes the “therapy” Pitt took after the plane incident in the effort to bettering himself) and also includes of the actor’s “most trusted advisors," according to the publication.

As per the outlet, Pitt's attorneys further claimed that the Original Sin actress wants them, “anyway as part of her efforts to turn this business dispute into a re-litigation of the former couple’s divorce case."

