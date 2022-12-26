Brandon Duran Murder Case: 5 things to know to about Justin Hammer and Amber Andrews

The shocking murder case of Brandon Duran, an Oklahoma native who was shot to death and his body was dismembered into at least 25 pieces before being disposed of in cement-filled buckets in a pond in 2012 recently featured on an episode of Oxygen's Snapped. The case was unearthed after a man named Van Emblom reached out to authorities with a tip regarding the case.

Who was arrested in the Brandon Duran murder case?

Duran's former wife, Amber Andrews, and her then-boyfriend, Justin Hammer, were arrested in connection to his murder. Amber who allegedly lost custody of her son to Brandon, lured him from San Diego back to Oklahoma under the guise of reconciliation after the duo had initially separated. Hammer and her allegedly plotted Duran's, gunned him down, and dismembered him.

Amber Andrews' episode on Snapped

The Brandon Duran murder case was closed in April 2017 following a five-year investigation which found Duran's ex-wife Amber Andrews to be the second person to be convicted in his murder and dismemberment case, three years after her former boyfriend Justin Hammer, was previously convicted of first-degree murder in the case in July 2014.

What the Snapped episode is about?

The Snapped episode which covered the case was aired in October this year on HayU/Prime Video and the synopsis for the same read, "A loving father agrees to give his ex-wife a chance to reconcile; when his loved ones can't reach him, an unexpected tip is brought to Oklahoma police that uncovers a toxic love triangle and horrific crime scene."

Brandon's family on his relationship with Amber

The episode reportedly also has Duran’s family claiming that his relationship with Andrews had been troubled from the beginning and also alleging that she cheated on him and was physically violent.

Amber Andrews and Justin Hammer serving time

While the horrific case was recently revisited on Snapped, the famed true crime show, those convicted in the case, Justin Hammer and Amber Andrews continue to serve time. Hammer is reportedly at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, Oklahoma, whereas Amber Andrews is serving time at Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud, Oklahoma.

The episode titled Amber Andrews also released on Oxygen on December 25.