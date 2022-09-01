Top 5 interesting facts about Zendaya, the Euphoria Star

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, better known by her stage name Zendaya, is a popular American singer and actor. She rose to fame with Disney Channel movies and today, she is one of the biggest Hollywood stars. She received acclaim for her performance in The Greatest Showman and Euphoria. Here are some interesting facts about Zendaya that are fun to know about.

Top facts about Zendaya

1. She is a "Potterhead" and loves watching "Harry Potter" movies again and again. In fact, she revealed that she watches Harry Potter once a day, as she is a die-hard fan of the Harry Potter movies.

2. One of the most interesting facts about Zendaya is that she has served as a United Nations AIDS ambassador. She took her position as the ambassador very seriously.

3. Zendaya is born to Claire Stoermer and Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, and both of them are teachers. Zendaya too was very keen to teach, and if she hadn't become an actor, she would have become a teacher.

4. When we see Zendaya now, we see a bubbly and energetic person, but did you know that she was very shy when she was a kid? Yes, according to her mother, she was very shy and would sit in a circle and be completely silent. Due to this reason, she had to repeat kindergarten and catch up to her peers socially.

5. Zendaya loves eating ice creams, and what's mind boggling is that her teeth are not sensitive to cold. She eats her ice cream a bit differently than others. Zendaya is able to bite directly into her ice cream with her front teeth easily.

We hope you enjoyed reading these cool facts about Zendaya.

