Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia Reclaims Healthy Weight Three Months After Zach Bryan Breakup: 'I’ve Gained 11 Lbs'

Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia had more than one reason to celebrate during the holiday season, as, besides the jolly festival, the social media personality was also celebrating a very imperative personal milestone. LaPaglia, who had lost significant weight while being in a relationship with country singer Zach Bryan—whom she split from in October—shared via TikTok recently that she was slowly but steadily returning to her healthy weight.

“We have exciting news. I think I’ve gained 11 lbs.,” LaPaglia began her video post on Friday, December 27, per People. The content creator’s update on her health came approximately one month after she revealed online that her weight had dropped to what it was in high school.

“And it’s great, and it’s awesome because I have an appetite again. I’m eating. But I’m like, ‘B—. I know you haven’t eaten for a year, but maybe relax a little bit,’” LaPaglia quipped.

Before detailing how she made the health progress and her feelings about it, LaPaglia took the time to give background to her followers who might be new to her channel. The Plan Bri Uncut cohost shared that she lost a lot of weight because she lost her appetite due to her poor mental health over the year, leading her to become “skin and bones.”

Following the public announcement of her breakup with Bryan on October 22, LaPaglia claimed, both on her TikTok and the BFF Podcast, that she was currently the same weight she was at 15.

At the time, the podcaster, who previously shared that she was blindsided by the country singer’s decision to post online despite their agreement to not discuss it in public, noted that her weight loss wasn’t because she didn’t want to eat but rather because she became physically sick due to what she was going through mentally.

On December 27, LaPaglia shared what she did to gain the 11 lbs. back. The influencer stated that she began force-feeding herself and consuming calorie-dense food, including pasta and more, which helped her gain pounds.

The internet personality told her followers that her jeans have begun to fit her again, and she is happy to get back to her healthy form, though it took her three months to regain her appetite.

LaPaglia argued that gaining weight is not a bad thing at times. On the contrary, it can actually be a good sign that things are going well in a person’s life.

Bryan and LaPaglia dated for a little over a year, between May 2023 and October 2024.

