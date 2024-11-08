‘I'm Scared Of Him:’ Brianna LaPaglia Alleges Ex Zach Bryan Abused Her

Many fans of Zach Bryan were surprised when he announced his breakup with BFF’s podcast host, Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia. Now, she has accused him of abusing her emotionally during their relationship.

According to People magazine, she talked about it on November 7, Thursday, on the aforementioned podcast, which she co-hosts with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards. While reportedly referring to Bryan, she said that the last year of her life has been the most difficult one as she dealt with “abuse” from this individual.

Brianna stated, “I'm still scared right now because I'm scared of him," adding, “My brain's rewired and I'm scared to make him mad and last week, I didn't want to talk about it 'cause I was scared.”

While talking about the alleged abuse, the podcaster said that it was a continued cycle of building you up, beating you down, and apologizing again and again. She said that another excuse was always there as to why he treated her in a poor manner and why she cried herself to sleep each night.

Brianna further expressed, “Why he's screaming at me and then you wake up, it's the apology, it's the 'I'm going to be better like I need you in my life,' but if you've been through this — I don't expect people to understand emotional abuse if you haven't been through it. I hope you never have to go through it but if you've been there you know what I'm talking about.”

On the podcast, she alleged, that Bryan’s exes were made to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) so they wouldn't be publicly talking about their own experiences with the country singer. She claimed that his team offered USD 12 million along with a house and a New York apartment in order to not discuss the relationship, per People magazine.

She said that he made the women before her believe that they did not have any other option than to take the money from him and sign away their experiences and what they went through.

The podcaster added that he gets to "skip off" and sing his tracks on stage like he is a good person and he gets to treat people around him poorly. She said that she was not one of those and she did not want his money.

Brianna expressed that she did not want to buy a house two years from now and thought that the money was from a guy who had destroyed and broken her for a year.

The podcast host revealed that her decision to talk about the alleged experiences was for other people who have been abused emotionally and for those who are suffering from that currently.

Brianna expressed that it was for anyone who did not have the support that she was lucky enough to have. She clarified that this was not like a “drama thing” for her or her not signing the NDA or not deciding to take money because she wanted to get on there and “expose” who he is.

She expressed about not signing away her experiences and what she went through protecting someone who “hurt” her. Brainna said that she was a lot more strong than a “weak man, f*** you and f*** your money.”

