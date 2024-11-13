Brianna LaPaglia Shares She’s ‘Sick From Anxiety’ After Zach Bryan Split; Drops To Her High School Weight

Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia is allegedly having a hard time jumping back into her routine after the news of her breakup with country singer Zach Bryan became public. In a new TikTok video, according to People, the podcaster and influencer got candid about how her life has been impacted since their split was made known on October 22.

The video covered many topics, including the physical and mental stress LaPaglia has been experiencing lately, as well as her fear of leaving her own home. “I’ve been really hesitant to jump back into my life... to go back to New York and hit the ground running,” she said in the clip, informing her followers that she’d been living with her mom but would leave for the Big Apple on November 11—the same day she shared the video.

After Bryan announced their breakup via his Instagram Story on October 22, LaPaglia revealed she was “completely blindsided” by his decision to make their split public, as they had agreed to keep it private.

LaPaglia appeared on the BBF Podcast for her first tell-all interview on November 7, during which she accused Bryan of emotional abuse while they were together. Claiming that the last year of her life had been challenging due to “dealing with abuse from this dude (Bryan),” LaPaglia said she’s still scared of him because her brain is wired to avoid making him mad at any cost.

In her latest TikTok, the content creator reaffirmed her claims and clarified that she wasn’t sharing her plight to attract views or attention. If anything, discussing the episode on social media has made life difficult for her. She explained how she’s scared to walk on the street, fearing a fan of her ex-boyfriend might confront her.

Elsewhere in the TikTok video, LaPaglia detailed how she’s lost 15 pounds due to the constant anxiety she’s been experiencing since the breakup. She claimed she’s now the same weight she was at age 15. LaPaglia noted that it wasn’t that she didn’t want to eat, but that she couldn’t keep food down because of her anxiety. She allegedly kept throwing up until she began restricting her food intake to just one meal a day.

Now, she says she’s trying to figure out how to gain weight without feeling sick from anxiety.

Bryan and LaPaglia first met at the Academy of Country Music Awards in May 2023 and officially began dating in July 2023. They were together for over a year when the country musician confirmed their breakup last month and asked for privacy for them both.

While LaPaglia keeps sharing her side of the story, Bryan has not yet made an official statement regarding her claims.

