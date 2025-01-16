Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia Says THIS Is The ‘Most Rewarding’ Part Of Her Breakup with Zach Bryan; Find Out

It is safe to say that Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia isn't afraid to get unfiltered about her very public breakup with country singer Zach Bryan. In her recent interview, the content creator revealed the “most rewarding” part of her split.

During her interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on January 15, Wednesday, the BFFs podcast host shared how the breakup affected her.

While discussing the same, Brianna mentioned hundreds of women reaching out to her for her advice on leaving their own respective relationships that are emotionally abusive, which in turn resulted in a shift in the content she shared online.

The internet personality shared that during the difficult period of her life, it has, “probably been one of the most rewarding things” that has ever happened to her.

She added that to be able to assist people in a manner that she feels has a lot more meaning than what her previous content was. Brianna mentioned being aware that sharing “silly“ and “fun” content online for people to watch also assists them in getting “out of the reality.”

She continued saying that, to actually change people's lives by coming ahead and being able to give them a “shoulder to lean on, or a person to cry to, it’s just out of this world.”

For the unversed, Brianna and the country singer crossed paths initially in May 2023, per People magazine. They ended up dating for over a year. Last year in October, Bryan confirmed their split. The news about their breakup truly shocked their fans.

