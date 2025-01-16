Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia Explains How She Ended Up Becoming A Swiftie After Her Breakup With Zach Bryan

Briana ‘Chicekfry’ LaPaglia found solace in Taylor Swift’s music after her breakup with the country singer Zach Bryan last year. She explained the reason she ended up becoming a Swiftie and how the singer’s songs have assisted her.

Brianna talked about this on January 15, Wednesday, during her interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She revealed that the Grammy-winning artists’ songs became “an outlet” for getting her own words out in her mind as she picked up the pieces after her relationship with the Something In The Orange vocalist ended.

The BFFs podcast host expressed, “Now I’m not just listening to pop music; I’m listening to the diary of someone who experienced something completely the same as me, and they're putting it in words that I could have never done myself.”

The content creator shared that she could listen to that and wonder how Swift has a track for “everything.” She added that for what she is going through currently, there is a track, “There’s an era,” and there is something for each thing in the songstress’s music.

She shared that it was not so fortunate that it took that situation to turn into a Swiftie. Brianna expressed her thankfulness that she found Swift during that time.

For the unversed, after crossing paths in May 2023 and dating for over a year, the country singer confirmed his breakup with the podcast host last year in October, per People magazine. After their breakup, the couple became the main topic of discussion among netizens, as their split was truly unexpected.

