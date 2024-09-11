Bridgerton: Showrunner Jess Brownell Gives Major Updates About Upcoming Season 4’s New Aesthetics

After three successful seasons, the creators of Bridgerton are gearing up for the show’s fourth installment in full swing. Showrunner Jess Brownell spoke to the Los Angeles Times about the upcoming season and revealed how it would be unlike any other season.

“We always live in this perpetual spring in Bridgerton, but we’re playing around with the idea of fall for the first time,” she said. The season will feature more warm colors representing fall. However, she assured that pastels, which are symbolic of Bridgerton’s aesthetic, will also be present to maintain a familiar look. “It’s still going to be just as lush and colorful, but just more in those warm fall colors instead of the pastels,” she added.

The reason behind changing the refreshing spring aesthetics of the show is simply practical. “Some of that is about the story, and some of it is, honestly, just for practical reasons because we’re shooting in the fall,” she noted.

With every Bridgerton season comes dramatic plot twists, gossip, and swoon-worthy romance. This time, Benedict, played by Luke Thompson, will find his true love in Sophie Beckett, confirmed to be played by Yerin Ha, at a masquerade ball. According to Netflix’s official logline, the fourth season “turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down.” That is, until he encounters an enchanting woman who instantly captures his attention.

Although the show was renewed for its fourth season a while back, the new season won’t be released until 2025. Earlier, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brownell explained that the show’s lengthy production process is the reason behind the gap between seasons.

“We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film, and then they have to be edited and dubbed into every language,” she added.