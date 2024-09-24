TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to domestic violence.

Nikki Garcia knows she has all the love and support from her loved ones amid a difficult chapter. The former WWE star's sister, Brie Garcia, has offered support while she works through her divorce from Artem Chigvintsev.

On the Nikki & Brie podcast, which aired on September 23, Brie actually made a solo appearance and gave an update on her twin's wellness.

Brie revealed in the episode that her sister would not be participating because of recent events, which included Chigvintsev's arrest on accusations of domestic abuse on August 29.

Brie added, "Nikki isn’t here because, as you all know, she’s going through something personal in her life. She just asks for her privacy for her and her family, so we’re going to give that."

The podcast host further added that Nikki sees all the support and love, and they're always grateful for all the love and support. Sharing an update on Nikki's return to the podcast, Brie said that she would be joining next week.

The former WWE wrestlers made the announcement only a few days after being spotted together on September 20 in Napa Valley, California, while pumpkin shopping. A week had passed since Nikki filed for divorce from the Dancing with the Stars alum, and she was not wearing her wedding ring.

Advertisement

Nikki asked for both legal and physical custody of Matteo in divorce papers that were filed on September 11 and obtained by TMZ. This was two weeks after the Dancing With the Stars star was arrested on a domestic abuse charge.

Artem, however, requested shared legal and physical custody of their son in alongside the spousal support from Nikki in his response filing. According to sources, Chigvintsev will appear in court in Napa on Tuesday regarding the incident and won't be allowed to leave the county until the legal matter is settled.

It is now rumored that Artem intends to show his wife Nikki that he 'can be a changed man.' While she is purportedly looking for a divorce attorney and has barred Artem from seeing their four-year-old son Matteo without supervision, insiders have told DailyMail.com that he is in the "fight of his life" to win her back, particularly after he was cut from the upcoming season of DWTS.

Advertisement

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, abuse, or suicidal thoughts, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Meet Up To Discuss Divorce Terms Amid Reconciliation Buzz Following Recent Reunions; Latest Updates HERE