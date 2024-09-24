Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Meet Up To Discuss Divorce Terms Amid Reconciliation Buzz Following Recent Reunions; Latest Updates HERE

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently met to discuss their divorce agreement, which is being overseen by celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, also known as the Disso Queen. The meeting between the estranged couple occurred on Monday morning, July 23, at their shared Los Angeles office, where they both have separate workspaces.

Per Page Six, the Atlas star, 55, was spotted arriving at the location solo, dressed in a cream midi skirt and a matching long-sleeve top. Wasser, who represented Affleck during his 2018 divorce from Jennifer Garner, arrived around the same time as Lopez, wearing a short-striped dress and heels. Although the Argo star was not photographed arriving at his office, his car was parked in its reserved spot, confirming his presence in the building.

When Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding, TMZ confirmed that the duo did not have a prenuptial agreement, meaning their divorce has the potential to get ugly. However, putting their best efforts into avoiding public contention, Bennifer have reportedly been working with Wasser for months—even before the singer-actress officially pulled the plug on their marriage.

One of the biggest points of contention between the duo is possibly Affleck’s production company, Artists Equity, which has been busy churning out projects since he founded it alongside BFF Matt Damon in 2022. The Jenny From the Block actress starred in one of the company’s recent films, titled Unstoppable, and is set to appear soon in Kiss of the Spiderwoman. The duo is reportedly in the process of trying to iron out what—if anything—she should receive from these projects.

In her divorce filing last month, Lopez noted that her and Affleck’s assets were unknown to her at the time. Since there wasn’t a prenup between the former lovebirds, all income or property, including their $68 million Beverly Hills mansion, is considered community property, regardless of who spent the dollars during the purchase.

Between July and August 2022, Lopez launched the cocktail brand Delola and starred in or produced at least four films. Affleck worked on a similar number of projects during their marriage. On top of that, the duo is reported to have made millions from endorsements and other revenue sources. All of these will have to be fairly divided by the court between the two.

Despite their divorce, Ben and Jen reunited twice this past week for the sake of their children, who apparently share a close bond. During one of the family gatherings, Affleck reportedly struggled to keep his hands to himself around Lopez. The exes, according to Page Six, were even seen holding hands and kissing.

