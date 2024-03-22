Who Is Britney Spears' Brother Bryan James Spears? All You Need To Know About The Hollywood Producer

Britney Spears shared a close relationship with big brother Bryan growing up!

You might know the Gimme More singer's sister in the limelight, Jaime Lynn. But not many know about her other sibling, who lives a very private life. Earlier, she posted a picture with him on her now-deactivated Instagram and wrote, "My big brother, who's like a dad and my best friend!" Although they had a loving relationship as kids, it wasn't always smooth sailing!

Who is Bryan James Spears?

Besides Britney's older brother, he was also her manager in the early years of her career. Bryan managed her and youngest sibling Jaime Lynn's careers and grabbed some lucrative opportunities for them.

In her 2023 memoir, Spears mentioned that her brother was responsible for collecting great deals, like the one with Elizabeth Arden, that propelled her empire further. Bryan was primarily involved in Lynn's career and was one of the producers of her hit series Zoey 101.

During the conservatorship trials, Bryan received $200,000 for rendering his services as her manager. The producer's current occupation is unknown, but he is believed to still manage Jaime Lynn.

He married Graciella Sanchez, the latter's manager, and has a daughter, Sophia "Lexie" Spears. But their marriage was short-lived, and he is now with influencer Amber Lynn Conklin.

Britney and Bryan's close relationship growing up

In her memoir, The Women in Me, Britney talked about her relationship with her brother. She revealed that the siblings slept in the same room every night after an accident put Bryan in a full-body cast.

"The accident made me much closer to my brother. Our bond was formed out of my sincere, genuine recognition of his pain," said the pop singer.

When Bryan was accused of controlling Britney before her conservatorship

Although Bryan was compensated for his managerial services to The Womanizer singer before the conservatorship started, her friend accused the former of being equally controlling. Apparently, he used to ask her friends (dancers) not to make plans with the pop star.

"They [her friends] told us, 'If Britney asks if you have plans … you don't.' 'If Britney asks you to go somewhere … you can't,'" Anthony Garza reported.

The producer was also not invited to her wedding with Sam Asghari in 2022. "Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and Coke for four years...what?" said the singer.

The siblings had a rocky relationship, but the singer reconciled with her mother, Lynn, and brother, Bryan, and they celebrated her 42nd birthday together.





