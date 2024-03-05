Britney Spears Was 'Triggered' And 'Annoyed' By Justin Timberlake's Onstage Mockery Of Her Apology

The ongoing conflict between former lovers Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake continues to escalate, with the most recent incident involving Timberlake's mocking of Spears' apology during a February concert in New York City.

Now, weeks after the episode went down, an insider tells Us Weekly that the incident left Britney annoyed and triggered.

What happened then and what's happening now? Keep reading to discover more!

Justin Timberlake’s onstage comments left Britney annoyed

Back in February, Timberlake, 43, allegedly mocked Britney Spears during one of his concerts, after he told his New York City fans that he wanted to “take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f—king nobody” before performing Cry Me a River, the original Timberlake and Spears breakup anthem.

Justin Timberlake’s aforementioned “onstage statement,” per the Us Weekly insider, left Britney “annoyed,” and rightly so, because this time, she had done nothing to invite Timberlake’s snide comment. Instead, the Womanizer singer had tried to extend an olive branch to Mr. Timberlake by singing praises of his then-upcoming single Selfish.

In a since-deleted Instagram post on January 28, Spears expressed, “I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song Selfish.”

In the same post on the social media app, Britney also noted that she would like to apologize for “some of the things” she wrote in her book. “If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry.”

Advertisement

For those not in the loop, Britney’s aforestated apology was in line with the revelations she made about her and Timberlake’s past relations in her bestselling memoir The Woman in Me, which came out in October last year.

According to the Us Weekly source, Timberlake’s remark in February was hurtful to Spears. The source also provided that Britney’s “turning point for her mental issues started when [Timberlake] broke up with her so many years ago.”

Spears “thought they’d be together forever and have children,” the insider said. “So when he broke up with her, it shook her world. Things shifted with her and she started having problems.”

Both Spears and Timberlake seemed like they were moving forward in recent months but when he made fun of her apology “it triggered her,” the source concluded.

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears — Dating History

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake met as kids on the set of The All-New Mickey Mouse Club. In 1999, they began dating. The duo called it quits in 2002 with several reports claiming that Spears had been unfaithful.

Timberlake’s 2002 hit Cry Me a River further added fuel to the fire, seemingly confirming those cheating allegations against the Princess of Pop.

Decades later, in 2023, Britney fired back, saying she had to get an abortion because Timberlake wasn't ready to be a father. She also alleged that both Timberlake and she had affairs during their three-year-long romance.

When Spears learned that Timberlake poked fun at her heartfelt apology last month, she had another message for him. “Someone told me someone was talking s–t about me on the streets,” she wrote on Instagram. “Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I’m not sorry !!!”

ALSO READ: Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Opens Up About Their Divorce In Rare Interview; Says 'People Move On'