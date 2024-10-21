Britney Spears Reveals She Is 'Married' But It Involves THIS Self-Love Twist: 'Most Brilliant Thing I've...'

Britney Spears is preaching self-love with a unique twist! On October 20, the Gimme More singer took to Instagram to share a clip of herself dressed in a white ivory gown and veil while posing in front of her phone camera. In the caption, she declared herself as married but to herself. “The day I married myself,” she wrote.

“Bringing it back because it might seem embarrassing or stupid, but I think it’s the most brilliant thing I’ve ever done !!!” she added. The Babb One More Time singer smiled in the video as Sting's Fields of Gold played in the background.

She shared another post of herself in a white silk mini dress paired and white-rimmed sunglasses, paired with knee-high black boots while Sheryl Crow's Run, Baby, Run played in the background. The pop star who seemed to be on a private plane was dancing and twirling in the video "!!! Turks and Caicos here I come," she wrote in the caption.

This post comes after her divorce from ex-husband Sam Asghari was finalized on May 2. Their separation was announced in August 2023 over "irreconcilable differences” that have led to an “irremediable breakdown of the marriage, making it impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife," as per the court papers obtained by PEOPLE.

In an interview with the outlet, Asghari — who had filed for divorce — had nothing but praise for his ex-wife. “It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on,” the model said at the time.

He further explained that he’d never have bad things to say about someone he once shared his life with. “I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other," he added. So he’d always cherish the “amazing experience and great life” he shared with the pop star. “That's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life,” he added.