Britney Spears Slams Boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz As Singer REVEALS She's 'Single'

Britney Spears is again making headlines, as the singer recently slammed her supposed boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz. Spears took to social media and shared a post that included a quote. However, her cryptic caption caught everyone's attention as she reportedly mentioned that she is "single" in a now-deleted caption.

The Baby One More Time hitmaker also shared another post in which she potentially criticized Soliz, questioning his behavior with the paparazzi. Read on further to know more details!



Britney Spears slams her boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz

Britney Spears recently took to Instagram and shared a post featuring a quote that reads, "Her attitude is savage, but her heart is gold." According to a recent report by PageSix, the singer revealed in a now-deleted caption of this post that she is "single as f**k," adding, "I will never be with another man as long as I live !!!"

In addition, the Gimme More singer shared another post on Sunday, in which she reportedly called out her alleged boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz. As per the outlet, the singer wrote via her Instagram story, "Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me ????"

She further mentioned, "Then he calls his mom and says he’s being harassed,” adding, “Why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat??"

The outlet noted that an insider had previously dished about her relationship with Soliz, claiming that the singer's family was "concerned" about her reported romantic affair with him. The insider stated, "He’s been bad news from the start."

Britney Spears's ex-husband Sam Asghari says it was a 'blessing' to share life with her

In a previous interview with People magazine, Britney Spears's ex-husband, Sam Asghari, opened up about their divorce and shared that he was grateful for their past relationship. Asghari said, “It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart, and people move on."

He then remarked that he always "hated" people leave a relationship and — at some point, they told each other they "love each other," noting that he doesn't understand why when people part ways, they talk "badly" about each other.

The American model told the outlet that this is something he will "never" do, saying, "I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life.”

Britney Spears was previously married to Sam Asghari. The former pair initially met on the set of her song Slumber Party video. Spears and Asghari tied the knot on June 9, 2022. However, after staying together for years, the couple announced their split and finalized their divorce on May 2, 2024.