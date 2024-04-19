Brittany Cartwright Fires Back At Trolls Who Commented On Her Body; See Here

Brittany Cartwright is not here for unsolicited advice, and she is making that crystal clear. The Vanderpump Rules alum recently received a lot of criticism for a picture she posted on her Instagram.

The star quickly reacted to negative comments that were pulling her down. Read more to know what Brittany had to say to all of her haters.

Brittany Cartwright claps back at trolls

Brittany Cartwright recently received a lot of hate for her post on Instagram. The trolls came out to play, and Brittany proved she was having none of it. In the picture, the star wore an all-black dress featuring a black corset and a long flowy skirt. The star sported her hair in a half-up knot hairstyle and completed her look with black heels.

Cartwright was glammed up with a face full of makeup as she smiled for the camera. The second picture in the post was a mirror selfie she took in front of a vanity mirror.

The trolls rudely decided to make Brittany's body the topic of discussion. A few users trolled the stra for her "big b**bs," with one even saying they made her look "heavier than she is." The star quickly snapped back while writing, "Could you imagine me going on your page and commenting on your body? Yes my b**bs are big, cool."

Brittany underwent breast implant surgery that was performed by Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour. She previously revealed on Vanderpump Rules that it was her estranged husband, Jax Taylor, who paid for the chest implants. In an interview with People, Dr.Payman shared that the star just wanted to basically fill out her breasts. He added, “We gave her as big as we could without being obnoxious or causing problems or being too big for her body.”

Netizens react to Brittany Carwright’s post

Amidst all the hate Brittany received for her post, Jax Taylor showed his support by commenting a fire and red heart emoji on her picture. Others flooded the comments section with positive comments. “Love you Brittany! You are the sweetest most kind-hearted person ever!” Another added, “Looveee this look on you! Actually, you could make a paper bag look good. You always look amazing.”

Brittany and Jax announced their separation on February 29. The pair share a 3-year-old son named Cruz. The two co-parent their son and are on cordial terms.

