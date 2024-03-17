Why Did Brittany Cartwright And Jax Taylor Part Ways? Vanderpump Rules Star Reveals Reason Behind Separation From Husband

The Vanderpump Rules alumni, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor, who are set to take part in the Bravo spinoff The Valley this spring, have announced their separation, four years after they wed in 2019.

Cartwright made a public announcement on their podcast, When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany, last month, stating that they were going to spend some time apart after being married for five years. They tied the knot in 2019 and have a 2-year-old son named Cruz Michael Cauchi. Recently, Cartwright opened up about the primary reason for their separation, which is a lack of intimacy.

Brittany Cartwright revealed the main reason behind her separation from Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright revealed the reasons she decided to separate from her husband, which included Jax Taylor's disinterest in sex.

“We’ve been together nine years, and people stop appreciating and take you for granted after some time — and that should never happen in a marriage,” Cartwright told Page Six at the premiere party for her new show, The Valley, at Jax’s Studio City in California.

“So that’s what I’m trying to get back,” she continued, “and if it doesn’t come back, then we won’t get back together.”

In the trailer for the Bravo reality series, Cartwright tells her castmate Janet Caperna that she feels Taylor is no longer attracted to her. "We don’t have sex ever,” she says in frustration. Cartwright told Page Six that the dry spell took a toll on her self-esteem, but she learned to rely on herself to rebuild her confidence.

“I think I just had to be like, ‘I’m hot as hell, and I’m not going to listen to this bulls–t anymore,’” she said before jokingly quoting her famous “rot in hell” catchphrase from Pump Rules Season 6, which aired in 2017. "You can rot in hell!” she said with a laugh. “I’m sorry.”

On the other hand, Jax Taylor believes communication issues led to his split from Cartwright. He also rubbished rumors that he was unfaithful to his wife. In an interview with E! News, Taylor said, "We're just having a little communication issues right now. That's all, there's nothing else. There's no cheating. There's no infidelity anywhere. It's just communication. I know it's shocking, but people sometimes just don't get along and that's life."

The pair has been trying to maintain a cordial relationship for the sake of their two-year-old son. Taylor shared, "It's not easy. But it's not affecting our businesses, not affecting raising our child. We're adults. Just because we can't live together doesn't mean we can't work together."

Exploring the career of Brittany Cartwright

Brittany Cartwright is a well-known American TV personality who gained fame as a main cast member on the reality show Vanderpump Rules. She also appeared on spin-offs like Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky and The Valley.

Brittany Cartwright was born in Clark County, Kentucky on January 25, 1989. She studied nursing at Eastern Kentucky University, a public university in Richmond.

Cartwright made an appearance in Bucky Covington feat. Shooter Jennings' music video for Drinking Side of Country in 2012. She joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules, a Bravo reality television series, as a recurring member in the fifth season on November 7, 2016. In 2015, she also made guest appearances during the fourth season. On December 4, 2017, she was promoted to the main cast starting from the sixth season. Unfortunately, she was let go after the eighth season in 2020.

Cartwright appeared on the second spin-off from Vanderpump Rules, Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky. The series premiered on August 23, 2017. She launched her podcast, When Reality Hits with Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, on March 28, 2023. She appeared on the Peacock reality television series Watch With The Cast. The series premiered on April 13, 2023.

Cartwright is set to be a key member of the main cast in the fourth spin-off of Vanderpump Rules, titled The Valley. The show is scheduled to air from March 19, 2024.

