Never A Dull Moment': Brittany Cartwright Shares Clip Of Her And Jax Taylor Dropping Cake During Son's 3rd Birthday

The celebration for Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's son Cruz's third birthday took an unexpected turn when the couple encountered a cake mishap, leaving everyone on the internet amused. The couple shared the video through their Instagram capturing the cake turmoil on their son’s third birthday.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright shared their cake catastrophe

During the birthday festivities, captured in clips shared on their Instagram accounts, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright found themselves in a pretty unexpected moment. As the couple, accompanied by their son Cruz, leaned over to blow out the candles on the elaborate three-tier cake, the table unexpectedly gave way, sending the cake tumbling to the floor. The shock and surprise of the guests were palpable, but amidst the chaos, Brittany Cartwright's laughter surely echoed.

In the aftermath of the cake collapse, as the couple attempted to piece together the remnants of the birthday cake, Brittany Cartwright shared the moment on her Instagram Story with the caption, "Never a dull moment. Just our luck."

ALSO READ: It's Music For Posh Brats': Liam Gallagher Comments On Blur's Work; Claims He Could've Written Song 2 'Standing On Head'

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright open up about their perspective on parenthood

The cake mishap at Cruz's birthday party serves as a humorous reminder of the whirlwind journey that Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have embarked upon since becoming parents. In their past interviews, the couple has candidly shared their transformative experiences and newfound priorities after welcoming their son into the world.

Reflecting on the changes parenthood has brought into their lives, Jax Taylor expressed gratitude for the profound impact it has had on him, acknowledging the shift in his priorities. He shared, as retrieved via Dear Media's Scheananigans With Scheana Shay , "I was not into this whole life I'm having now. If you ask anybody I know or anyone knows me ... I was a partier. All I cared about was partying, doing bad things. And I didn't give a s--- about anybody. I was selfish. And I feel like being married and having my child really saved my life."

Similarly, Brittany Cartwright highlighted the importance of prioritizing their son, during her appearance on the When Reality Hits podcast, emphasizing her unwavering commitment to providing the best upbringing for Cruz. Cartwright stated, “I don't know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz and I love you guys. Pray for us and everything will be just fine. We’re good."

Despite the ups and downs, the couple's unwavering dedication to their family and their shared vision of expanding their brood reflect their optimism. The cake mishap at Cruz's birthday party serves as a lighthearted reminder of the joys and challenges of parenthood, highlighting Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's commitment to their kid.

