‘Brought Us A Lot Closer’: Imagine Dragons Frontman Dan Reynolds Reveals How He And Minka Kelly Got Closer

Imagine Dragon’s Dan Reynolds shed light on his relationship with actress Minka Kelly in a recent interview with People. The singer revealed an extraordinary way they got closer after they started dating. He also expressed how he felt about the way they got to know each other. Read ahead to know more about it.

Dan Reynolds talks about his relationship with Minka Kelly

Dan Reynolds spoke to the aforementioned publication about his relationship with actress Minka Kelly.

He shared that both of them got to know each other through their respective work of art, which was even before they met each other physically.

Reynolds said, “She’s like, ‘Well, if you’re going to share your art, I can share something with you, but it’s very vulnerable for me. Do you want to do this or not?’”

The couple was in a long-distance relationship initially. During this time, the Friday Night Lights actress offered to share a copy of her memoir titled, Tell Me Everything. The memoir talks about her childhood trauma, being homeless, and abortion.

The vocalist added that the actress was very scared for him to read the book because they had not met at that point. He said that he was just as scared for Kelly to hear a song written by him.

Dan expressed, “But we shared it and then it ended up being a really beautiful thing and brought us a lot closer. I think it helped us both kind of understand each other on a deeper level quite quickly.”

Dan Reynolds thinks that it was a strange way to get to know one another

The frontman thinks that their decision to be vulnerable at the initial stage of their relationship was “strange’ but an “awesome way” to know someone.

The singer added that he was hearing all of her life stories from her, “youth to now.” Dan added that the actress had a really “hard, colorful, and beautiful life."

The Radioactive vocalist said, “Getting to read it all before you even meet somebody… I’ve never had that kind of introduction to someone.”

For the unversed, the couple was first linked in 2022. This was after Dan and his ex-wife Aja Volkman split. Before meeting each other, the actress was romantically linked with Trevor Noah.

