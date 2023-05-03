Minka Kelly: Here are 5 scandalous revelations the actress made in her new memoir 'Tell Me Everything'

American actress Minka Kelly has made some serious revelations in her recently released memoir Tell Me Everything. The Friday Night Lights star's debut memoir was released on May 2, 2023, and she has offered scandalous details about her life and career in it.

Kelly said that she wanted to tell her story since she was in high school hoping it might mean something to someone and added, "The way we make sense of life is through our stories." Here are five revelations the 42-year-old made in her memoir.

ALSO READ: Queen Camila hurt by claims made in Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, displeased about being labeled as 'villain'?

Minka Kelly about her decision to abort her teen pregnancy

Kelly started dating a guy named Rudy when she was 16 years old while he was 22 years old. She became pregnant during their toxic relationship and though she was against the abortion at first, she later realized it was the "right choice" since she herself had an unstable life at that point. "I couldn't tell Rudy. He was already so in control of me," she revealed.

"This would cement his rights over me and my body forever more," Kelly added and then revealed, "I couldn't imagine bringing a baby into what my mother brought me into. Raising a child with my mother would only continue this family trauma, another cycle added to so many generations of pain. Hadn't there been enough damage already?"

Minka Kelly about dating 'Friday Night Lights' co-star Taylor Kitsch

Kelly and Taylor Kitsch first met while filming the popular NBC drama series Friday Night Lights. "I had a crush on him immediately. He was funny and adventurous and didn't take himself too seriously," she said. Kelly revealed that though she was warned by the creator of the show that being with a co-star "always ends badly" the two started dating.

"When it was good, it was good. But we were very young and very sensitive people with our own personal unhealed traumas, so when it was bad, it was really bad. It was difficult for him to separate me from the person he had to work with every day," she wrote. "My heart was so guarded that I couldn't even acknowledge that this was a real relationship with real feelings. I minimized what we'd shared, the way I did everything else in my life," Kelly explained.

Minka Kelly about Harvey Weinstein wanting her to be his girlfriend

Kelly also revealed that she met former film producer and convicted s*x offender Harvey Weinstein at an industry party. She claimed that he offered her a luxurious life in exchange for being his girlfriend. Though she declined the offer by acting flattered at the time, the actress felt differently about the situation later on when his crimes came to light.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why is Matthew Perry apologizing Keanu Reeves for his memoir? Here's everything we know

"When all the #MeToo details emerged, I realized I'd been complicit in protecting him. I was also complicit in making him feel OK about the gross proposition he'd made. At the time, the only safe route I saw was to say I was flattered," Kelly revealed in her memoir.

Minka Kelly about being forced to pay $50,000 to ex-boyfriend for underage s*x tape

Kelly also revealed that she was forced into making a sex tape with her ex-boyfriend Rudy when she was 17 years old. "I spoke and acted like a small child. I'd long known I'd changed my behavior to placate him... but seeing it on video made me squirm. On the screen wasn't a woman filled with desire; this was a small girl doing whatever was necessary to keep herself safe," she said talking about how she truly felt watching the tape.

Years later Rudy tried to sell it around for distribution and Kelly was forced to hire an attorney and pay him $50,000 for a signed release claiming he would turn all copies of the s*x tape over to her. "This was my child abuse on display. I'd worked so hard to escape that role I'd found myself trapped in, and now, the idea that it could be broadcast to the entire world made me feel like I was going to die."

Minka Kelly on embracing being 'a stripper's daughter'

Kelly's mother worked as a stripper when she was young and as "a reaction to how" her mother dressed, she started wearing "skintight outfits designed to draw attention from men" which "looked like flirting with danger." Years later, when she took pole-dancing classes as an emotional outlet, Kelly was able to see herself "clearly for the first time."

She said, "I was powerful, and it was okay to celebrate my femininity, my sexuality, my sensuousness. My joy was driven by my own internal feelings of fulfillment. I didn't need anyone to see or approve of me to gain from it." Kelly further added, "Embracing that side of myself, a side I'd long kept locked away, my relationship with my mother grew so much deeper and stronger. The more I healed my wounds and the more forgiveness I developed for her, the more compassion I found for both of us."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Paris Hilton opens up about leaked private tape in her memoir, calls it ‘humiliating experience’; DETAILS here