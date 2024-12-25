Bruce Willis And Demi Moore’s Daughter, Tallulah Willis, Announces Her Engagement; Learn Here

The family of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis is welcoming new members, as Tallulah Belle Willis, the youngest daughter of the star couple, recently shared some very sweet news. Tallulah took to social media and surprised each of her followers.

The youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Moore shared an Instagram post on December 23, 2024, announcing her engagement. This post was jointly uploaded with her fiancé, who is a famous musician, Justin Acee.

While the post had a very intriguing image, the caption too held a lot of meaning. In the first picture, the followers could see two hands of the newly engaged couple, which also gave a clear look at the bright ring that Willis had on her finger.

Adding to the caption, the daughter wrote “Everyday” and simply tagged Justin Acee.

In the second slide of the carousel, we then see a video that shows red petals laid on the path that was guarded with lit candles. An arrow made up of petals is then noticed as we enter a room that even has a fire burning to keep it warm.

The followers can even hear Justin Acee saying, “We did it,” three times in the social media footage, then also adding, “It was a team effort.”

The next image in the post shows Tallulah Belle Willis and Justin Acee posing together in front of what seems to be a Christmas tree, with the daughter laying her hand on the face of the musician.

Meanwhile, surprising everyone again, Tallulah Belle Willis added a last touch-up to her engagement carousel. In the final image of the social media post, the youngest daughter posted a picture of the micro chihuahua of Demi Moore.

For those who do not know, the beloved dog was even seen on the press tour of The Substance, accompanying the lead actress.

