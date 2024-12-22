‘That Was Nauseating’: Demi Moore Recalls Scene From Her Movie The Substance That She Dreaded Filming

Scream queen Demi Moore surprised the audience with her performance in the latest body horror film, The Substance. However, stepping into the gory genre came with its own challenges, and few turned out "nauseating" for her. During her interview with The Los Angeles Times in the Actress Roundtable panel, Moore talked about shooting a gross scene for the film.

The Ghost actress admitted that she's not someone who gets grossed out easily. "I mean, I've watched surgeries, I've assisted at 13 births, I've seen two C-sections on the surgery side, so I am definitely not a squeamish person," she added.

Speaking of the gore scenes in The Substance, Moore claimed most of it didn't bother her. However, there was one scene that made her wanna throw up. "Watching Dennis Quaid eat those shrimp... I mean, that was nauseating," she revealed.

The roundtable also had actresses like Wicked's Cynthia Erivo, Emilia Perez's Zoe Saldaña, The Outrun's Saoirse Ronan, The Piano Lesson's Danielle Deadwyler, and Lee's Kate Winslet, and they chimed in after hearing Moore's story.

Ronan agreed with the Decent Proposal actress about the grossness of that particular scene from the film because she was also taken aback while watching it on screen. The Little Women actress revealed that she randomly thought of watching the body horror film while eating her Thai food but had to stop after only a few minutes into the movie.

Advertisement

"I was 10 minutes in, and he starts eating the shrimp, and I was like, I'm going to just watch Lee for a sec, and I'll come back to The Substance. I couldn't watch," she added. When asked whether Quaid's character Harvey was named after the disgraced filmmaker Harvey Weinstein. Moore replied that the film's director would know it better but admitted that the choice "was intentional."

At the panel discussion featuring Erivo, Moore revealed that she was once considered to play Elphaba for an unmade Wicked movie. Erivo portrayed the titular green-skinned witch in the latest movie adaptation of the Broadway show, helmed by the Crazy Rich Asians director John M. Chu.