Why Did Bruce Willis Pass on a Role in George Clooney’s One of the Best Movies? Find Out

We all remember the legendary actor Bruce Willis from a number of iconic outings such as Pulp Fiction, Die Hard, Armageddon, and more. However, the star was once offered the chance to join George Clooney in a major hit that also featured a few other big names from the Hollywood film industry.

Yes, you guessed it right—the Death Becomes Her actor was supposed to be a part of the Ocean's series.

Back in the days when Bruce Willis was dominating the box office with hit after hit, he was offered a significant role in the 2001 film Ocean’s Eleven. However, he passed on the script, only to regret it years later.

During a 2007 Q&A session with Ain't It Cool News, the Live Free or Die Hard actor was asked by a fan in attendance if he regretted turning down any project. To everyone’s surprise, Bruce Willis first recalled the 1990 movie Ghost, which starred his then-wife Demi Moore.

While the role ultimately went to Patrick Swayze, Bruce Willis had another big revelation to make. He then mentioned the role of Terry Benedict in Ocean's Eleven, which was initially offered to him but was later played by Andy Garcia.

"I wish I had played the role of Terry Benedict in ['Ocean's Eleven']. I wanted to work with George Clooney and thought I might only have one shot at doing it. When I read the script, the Terry Benedict role in ['Ocean's Eleven'] wasn’t finished yet,” the actor from Tears of the Sun stated.

Willis then went on to add that this was one of many bad choices he had made, though he appreciated Andy Garcia's efforts and performance in the role.

Interestingly, a few years later, Bruce Willis did appear in the Ocean’s series—playing himself in the 2004 sequel of the con movie.

Alongside George Clooney and Andy Garcia, Ocean’s Eleven also starred Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Bernie Mac, Casey Affleck, and many other fabulous actors.

