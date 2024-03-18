Call the Midwife Season 13: Release Date, Cast, Expected Plot And All We Know So Far

Call the Midwife, a British show that gained a cult following in the US since its September 2012 debut, has become one of the best British shows on western shores. The show blends real-world historical accuracies with poignant dramas, featuring top-tier British acting talent. The series has grown in strength over the past 12 years, with the recent Christmas special broadcasting in both the UK and US. With BBC renewing the series for a fourteenth and fifteenth season, American audiences are eagerly anticipating Season 13. Here is everything we know about Call the Midwife Season 13.

Call the Midwife Season 13 premiered on Sunday, March 17. Just like previous seasons, Season 13 aired exclusively on PBS, with episodes also available via the PBS and PBS Masterpiece Channel. Streaming of the series will be available on PBS Masterpiece after each episode airs until May 28, 2024, with PBS Passport members having already had a chance to see the new season since February 16, with each episode available 30 days before its PBS broadcast.

The Season 13 trailer provided a glimpse into the medical tests the Nonnatus House team will face and the nuanced relationships that will blossom and be challenged in the new season.

The main ensemble that contributed heavily to Season 12's triumph will be back once again, including the likes of Judy Parfitt (Girl With a Pearl Earring) as Sister Monica Joan, Jenny Agutter (Logan's Run) as Sister Julienne, Helen George (The Three Musketeers) as Nurse Trixie, Laura Main (Murder City) as Shelagh Turner, and Stephen McGann (Grushko) as Doctor Turner.

However, that's not all, with the casting team at Call the Midwife having been busy between seasons bringing onboard two new trainee nurses. Season 13 will officially see the introduction of Renee Bailey (Mood) and Natalie Quarry (Atlanta) as Joyce Highland and Rosalind Clifford respectively

Call the Midwife Season 13 will consist of 8 episodes. Given every episode has already aired in the UK, a synopsis for each is currently available. The upcoming episode schedule reads;

Episode 1 - March 17, 2024 - "The midwives begin a new training program. They assist a cerebral palsy mother through a challenging childbirth."

Episode 2 - March 24, 2024 - "Shelagh and Joyce care for pregnant Edna. Mrs Wallace wants a church for the growing Shining Tabernacle. She asks Cyril to check on absent members. Dr Turner and Nurse Nancy treat young Sahira's worsening symptoms."

Episode 3 - March 31, 2024 - "Caring nurse Crane assists an anxious new mother in accepting her child's abnormality. Violet's campaign for mayorship is imperiled by unexpected happenings."

Episode 4 - April 7, 2024 - "The pupil midwives reach their third month of training. Trixie receives an urgent phone call that leads to dire consequences for her patient. Nancy decides to learn more about her mother."

Episode 5 - April 14, 2024 - "A fun day at the seaside proves traumatic for the Turners and puts May's future with them in jeopardy. Nurse Crane helps a young couple cope with a rare cancer diagnosis."

Episode 6 - April 21, 2024 - "In his new role, Cyril faces his toughest challenge yet, whilst Matthew is summoned to a board meeting with his mother. Elsewhere, the pupil midwives prepare for their final exams."

Episode 7 - April 28, 2024 - "Rosalind oversees the care of a teenage mum and uncovers a disturbing truth. Trixie and Matthew struggle with their change in fortune, while Joyce receives an unexpected visitor."

Episode 8 - May 5, 2024 - "Miss Higgins receives an unexpected visitor, and Sister Monica ruffles feathers. Plus, Poplar votes for its Mother of the Year."

What is the plot of Call the Midwife Season 13 ?

With plenty of plot points unresolved and questions left to answer following the exciting Season 12 finale, many will be desperate to know just how Season 13 will play out. An official synopsis for the upcoming season reads:

"Series 13 continues to explore complex medical and personal situations on the midwifery and district nursing rounds. It is now 1969 and more babies are being born in hospitals than ever before. Pressure on maternity beds remains extremely high across the country but Poplar is coping better than most due to the work of Nonnatus House and the popularity of home births under the auspices of the Sisters."

It further continues, "This series will see stories from within the Sylheti and Nigerian communities and from around the docks. Poor housing continues to blight areas of Poplar presenting complex social and health challenges to the Nonnatus team. It will also explore issues surrounding Cerebral Palsy, Congenital Hip Dysplasia, Tetanus, Porphyria and TB."

