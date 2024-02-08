Moana 2 Release Window Revealed: Everything We Know So Far

Disney Boss Bob Iger announced that Moana 2 is coming out as a feature this November. Iger exclaimed the news in a CNBC interview before the studio’s Q1 earnings on how the studio was turning a Moana TV series into a feature sequel. This is despite the fact that a live-action version with Dwayne Johnson reprising his role of Maui from the original 2016 film is also planned for a theatrical release on June 27, 2025.

Disney has announced a sequel to Moana which is set to release theatrically on November 27. CEO Bob Iger revealed the news on CNBC ahead of the company's first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings report.

“’Moana’ remains an incredibly popular franchise,” Iger said in a statement. “We can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when ‘Moana 2’ comes to theaters this November.”

According to Disney, “Moana 2 will take audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui, and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

Dave Derrick Jr. is set to direct the sequel to the popular film, with music from Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina. However, Lin-Manuel Miranda who wrote How Far I'll Go and You're Welcome is not expected to return with new songs.

Moana became a success for Disney, generating more than $680 million at the box office. The animated musical found renewed life on Disney+ with 1 billion hours streamed last year. Iger’s decision to put Moana 2 in theaters follows Disney’s rough 2023 at the box office. Disney Animation’s Wish joined a long line of misfires, including The Marvels, Haunted Mansion, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Pixar’s Elemental also struggled at the start but ultimately rebounded with $496 million globally.

Moana 2 is separate from the upcoming live-action Moana movie

Moana 2 is separate from the studio’s live-action remake, which is currently in the works with Dwayne Johnson. It will be a standalone animated sequel to the 2016 film, with Auli'i Cravalho reprising her role as Moana. However, she will not return as the titular character in the live-action version but will serve as an executive producer.

Dwayne Johnson announced a new live-action remake of Moana during the Disney shareholders meeting on April 2023. “Humbled to say we’re bringing Moana’s beautiful story to the live-action big screen! Maui changed my life (miss you grandpa) and I’m honored to partner with Disney to tell our story through the realm of music and dance, which at the core is who we are as Polynesian people,” Johnson tweeted.

“I’m deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of ‘Moana’ to the live-action big screen,” Johnson said in a statement. “This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me."

The Rock further continued, "I want to thank my partners at Disney for their strong commitment to this special endeavor because there is no better world for us to honor the story of our people, our passion, and our purpose than through the realm of music and dance, which is at the core of who we are as Polynesian people.”

Moana can be streamed on Disney+. Moana 2 will be released in theatres on 27 November 2024.