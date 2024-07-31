Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Reacts To Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom Announcement, Teases Her MCU Return

Marvel’s godfather Kevin Feige has multiple Avengers movies lined up for release—Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. At the recent Comic-Con event, the creator announced Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the franchise as the ultimate villain, Doctor Doom. Fellow MCU actress Brie Larson who played Captain Marvel shared her reaction!

During an appearance on The Playlist's Bingeworthy Podcast, the actress was asked about her thoughts on RDJ’s return to MCU which was announced at Marvel Studios' Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

It turns out, Larson had a conversation with Feige about the panel before the big announcement but she had no clue. “I want to be clear. I was just with Kevin [Feige]. It was like that same day and he was like, ‘Oh yeah, we’re doing a thing at Comic-Con.’ He did not say that at all! Not at all!” she said.

At the event, the creators announced that no one could have played the iconic Marvel villain better than this actor. Downey walked to the center of the stage, removed his Dr. Doom mask and the fans cheered in a frenzy! Undoubtedly the most epic announcement yet!

During the podcast interview, Larson was asked whether Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel could make a cameo in either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars. Although she was tight-lipped about it, she did give a vague yet hopeful answer.

“I can’t say anything and I can’t even say that I don’t know anything because that might mean that there’s something to say or not say. So I’ll just say that I can’t say,” she added. Larson was last seen headlining The Marvels, reprising her MCU character alongside Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel and Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie.

Currently, the actress has the release of Fast X: Part 2 to look forward to. It’s the latest and highly anticipated film from the Fast and Furious franchise where Larson will reprise her character, Tess. Fast X: Part 2 will hit the theaters in 2026.