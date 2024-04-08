Cardi B Celebrates Her Debut With Invasion Of Privacy After 6 Years, Announces New Album

The Queen Bee is back! After six years of her debut album Invasion of Privacy, the WAP singer took to her social media to announce a follow up album. Fans are excited as they see the craziness of her first album unfold again. What will be new with this album by Cardi B? Find out.

Cardi B’s debut album Invasion of Privacy crossed multiple records. It was the first album for a woman to get six Grammy awards, including Best Rap Album; she became one of the most renowned rappers since then. As this 6-award winner album completes six years, Cardi B has announced a follow up album. Posting on Instagram story, the actress said, “6 years ago I released my first album and it broke so many records GAH LEE!! 6 years later I'm preparing to drop the next one this year”. Cardi B is grateful to her fans for supporting her through everything. The album has kept her ‘so busy these last few days.’ The Drip singer is also busy with collaborations. She has given an infectious, energetic collaboration to Punteria in Shakira’s latest album. This is set to come out on March 22. She also came out with a freestyle track named Like What.

No. The Please Me singer has decided to keep all the details undercover. There are hints and teasers, but no more details are announced. Cardi B has also been teasing fans with her new music. The song Enough (Miami) along with its attractive video gained a lot of love. While we wait to see what Cardi B brings for us, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

