'I Used To Suck': Shakira Reflects On How Her Voice Has 'Changed So Much' Over Years Ahead Of Album Release

Colombian musician Shakira discusses how her voice has changed since the release of her album, acknowledging, "I used to suck."

Shakira discusses her voice transformation

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Shakira discussed how her singing has improved throughout her career and disclosed that she believes she "used to suck."

"I feel that my voice keeps changing over the years, and I tell my [sons, Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9] that," Shakira, 47, told Lowe. "I sometimes listen to some music of mine with them. Not on purpose, but it just happens, you know, maybe some a song, some comes out on the playlist or on the radio or whatever."

Sometimes, though, the Grammy winner finds herself disliking her earlier work when listening to her own songs. "I say, I used to suck. But, I think I've evolved," she said. "I like myself much better now as an artist, but that's only me."

Naturally, Shakira's early 1990s singles like Ciega, Sordomuda, and Ojos Así won over a lot of listeners. "Some of my fans probably like me better in some other stages of my artistic life," she acknowledged. "But I do think that I have evolved and my voice has changed so much."

The Hips Don't Lie performer added, "And also stylistically, I think I have matured, you know? Like, I make different stylistic choices than when I was younger."

Meanwhile, her latest song collaboration with Cardi B 'Puntería' released on YouTube.

Shakira talks about her latest album, followed by her relationship with Gerald Pique

Shakira announced her latest album on Instagram on February 15, this year.

This Friday marks the release of Shakira's 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. Included on the album are singles that have already been released, such as Te Felicito featuring Rauw Alejandro, Monotonía featuring Ozuna, Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 featuring Bizarrap, and TQG featuring Karol G.

Throughout the interview, the Whenever, Wherever musician opened up about the "visceral process" of creating the album following her high-profile 2022 split from ex Gerard Piqué after 11 years together. The couple has two children: Milan and Sasha.

"I haven't created these songs by myself. I feel that it has been a process in which my audience also played an important role," said Shakira. "Because as I was going through these complex life situations, they were there supporting me emotionally, giving me their feedback, and I was also finding myself reflected on their own experiences."

Fans' awareness of the ongoings in the former Voice coach's personal life helped her make the vulnerable album, she noted.

"There was this communion, you know? So, feeling that level of support was a huge help for me. It was a huge encouragement for me to keep going," said the Waka Waka (This Time For Africa) singer. "I never thought that my fans would come through for me so much in such an important way, as they did in the most important moments, the most fragile moments of my life."

Therefore, Shakira's next album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, is a reflection of her development as an artist and person. She embraces change, her voice and style evolving as a result of life's twists. She finds strength in shared experiences and is appreciative of her fans' unwavering support throughout difficult times. This album is more than just a progression of Shakira's sound; it's a testament to her tenacity, developed from relationships with her fans.

