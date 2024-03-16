Why is Cardi B Getting Bashed for Alleged 'Feminist' Comment? Here's What We Know

Cardi B, famous for her hit song Bodak Yellow, stirred controversy with her latest feminist comments and her views on equal relationship dynamics. In a widely-shared video, she questioned the concept of a 50/50 split in relationships, suggesting that if a man takes care of everything, what role do women play in the partnership?

Cardi B rejected the idea that household chores like cooking and cleaning are equal to contributing to the household. She emphasized her belief in traditional gender roles, stating that men should be the primary providers for their families. She highlighted the importance of shared responsibilities in certain aspects, like purchasing a home, and criticized the internet for distorting people's perceptions of reality.

ALSO READ: Cardi B accepts spending New Year's eve with Offset after being captured; yet emphasizes 'we’re not together'

Cardi B drops feminist label, advocates for separate finances

American rapper Cardi B, no longer identified as a feminist, shared her views sparking debates: “My money is mine, his money is his, but we both spend on each other.” She added, “I'm old school,” kicking up a social media storm.

Advertisement

"But that's just how I see it. I'm an old-school romantic," she said, wrapping up her comments in the video.

Cardi B's perspective sparked a debate in the comment section, with one fan stating, “She's speaking facts.”

Another supporter commented, “I'm with Cardi! Partnering up with your man to enhance your lives is perfectly fine!”

ALSO READ: Who Is Flo Milli? Know More About The Rapper As She Drops Never Lose Me Remix With Cardi B And SZA

Cardi B draws criticism for controversial remarks, fans left in split

However, some users criticized her remarks, saying, “Girl, WHAT?! How can you say that's why you're not a feminist anymore? I usually like you, but that statement gave me the ick. Another user commented, “And just like that, I'm Team Nicki…”

Still, some users advised others to focus on their own affairs, saying, “Everyone should mind their own household.”

It's important to mention that the well-known couple Cardi B and Offset has experienced both highs and lows. Despite facing challenges such as a leaked video causing a split and accusations of infidelity, they were recently seen together on a romantic holiday. This suggests they might be reconciling their relationship, possibly for the sake of their children, despite past difficulties.

ALSO READ: 20 Iconic Cardi B Hairstyles: From Bold to Breathtaking