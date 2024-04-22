The WAP rapper disclosed that an essential component of her methodical strategy for regaining the weight she lost following a week-long stomach problem is engaging in sexual activity.

What’s the secret to Cardi B’s weight gain?

Cardi stated that she would want to weigh around 137 pounds, but she is now 130 pounds. She continued by enumerating some ways that being underweight causes her insecurities. The Grammy winner said, “I don’t think trousers look good on me or skirts or small little dresses. I don’t like being too skinny.”

Cardi stated, “I need to eat, and I need that d--k,” on an Instagram Live on April 17. “You know, d--k makes it easier for you to acquire weight. Do you understand that it’s simply a science? It’s the science of f--king.” Cardi also disclosed the other guideline she intends to follow: staying inside the house while she watches for results.

Cardi said during a January 1 live stream on X (previously known as Twitter), “The answer to getting back together is not a good night at the club and f--king the night long. We have some s--t to work on. Our communication needs to be improved. He has certain things to work on, and I have some things to work on."

She said at the time that this is the reason why she is saying that they are not getting together until they work out their issues, pointing out that the couple, who broke up in December, are currently at the stage of their relationship where they’re testing the space. The fashionista has indicated she is still working, so it appears to be a temporary setback.

Is Cardi B releasing a new album?

It seems Cardi is already back in the studio, which means more songs because the video that HIpHopDX posted above was taken while she was working in the studio with Bodak Yellow writer Pardison Fontaine. On March 7, Cardi released her most recent untitled song via a TikTok video that featured her laying down the verses in the studio. The album’s release followed her Instagram Stories statement that it will be her sophomore album this year.

Despite the fact that Cardi B and Pardison Fontaine have been friends for a long time, it appears that trolls are finding it difficult to watch them work together. The two produced several successful songs, such as WAP, Bodack Yellow, and Money. However, a recent Instagram Live video posted by Live Bitez of the two smiling and joking had many people making offensive remarks.

Apart from this harshness, though, Pardison frequently gave Cardi B credit for the literary assistance he provided. “Cardi is a genius on so many levels, end of story. This is what I always say. Whatever she had chosen to do, she would have been a celebrity,” he said on 360 With Speedy. “She would have been a star,” he continued. “She is exactly that. A lot of the enthusiasm you see on the internet was truly pioneered by her.”

