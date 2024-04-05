Doja Cat Claps Back At Fan Trying To Start Feud With Cardi B; Says 'Get A F**kin Life'

Doja Cat fired back at a fan after the individual in question accused her of dissing Cardi B on a leaked track from her now-out album Scarlet 2. In the wake of songs from her new collection finding their way to people before its official release on April 5, Doja, 28, told fans not to look for any controversy.

Apparently, in one of the leaked tunes, it sounds like Doja is saying Cardi, 31, but the rapper quickly clarified that she was actually shouting out a different artist and not the WAP rapper.

Doja Cat denies dissing Cardi B in new song — Asks fan to ‘Get a Life’

It all began when Doja took to X, on Wednesday, to share her favorite track from the album.

“DISRESPECTFUL is one of my Top 3,” Doja wrote on the social media platform, prompting a fan to question, “OK, but which one did you whack Cardi B on?”

To this, Doja replied, “None of them get a f—ing life.”

So, there we have it people, no beef between two of the most celebrated female rappers of the decade.

In a different post on the microblogging site, Doja revealed that the line that fueled the speculation actually is a reference to Carley Rae Japsen. See how Carley Rae and Cardi B rhyme? That's what led to the misunderstanding.

Advertisement

About Scarlet 2: Claude Frollo — the deluxe offering of Doja Cat’s fourth studio album named Scarlet

The new album features seven new tracks titled Masc, Acknowledge Me, Head High, Gang, Rider, Urrrge, and Hungry. They are all available to stream on Spotify.

Speaking about the leak of her album, Doja Cat noted that she is not much concerned about it. On X, the Paint The Town Red singer wrote, “No its definitely messed up coz i wanted to put it out myself but theres nothing i can do about it!! thats just how its gonna be. at least i can just keep being creative and look forward to the awesome things i have coming up.”

And though Doja has not dissed Cardi B on Scarlet 2, she hasn't been shy about shading people on some of her previous songs. On her song Wet Vag**a from 2023’s Scarlet, Doja took a dig at the Kardashians, without naming a particular member of the famous reality TV clan. “Tell me why ol’ shorty walkin’ like she got a stick in her a**, and pretty face plastic, it's givin’ Kardashian,” Doja raps on one of the tracks which we’ll leave you to search for yourself.

ALSO READ: Tori Kelly and Jelly Roll Open Up On Their Career Amid American Idol's Top 24; See What They Had to Say