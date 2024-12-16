Cardi B Reunites with Estranged Husband Offset for His 33rd Birthday Celebration in Miami; Are They Getting Back Together?

Cardi B reunited with Offset for his 33rd B'Day in Miami, dancing boldly while tensions rose over one of his gestures, but she stayed upbeat, keeping the party alive.

By Seema Sinha
Published on Dec 16, 2024
Getty Images
Offset, Cardi B (Getty Images)

Cardi B and her estranged husband, Offset, reunited for his 33rd birthday celebration in Miami over the weekend. According to a clip shared on social media and reported by Page Six, the WAP songstress was seen performing a racy dance inside a club on Saturday, December 14.

In the video, the Migos emcee was seen trying to catch a glimpse of his soon-to-be ex-wife while she suggestively moved her body in a see-through sheer bodysuit. The mom of three, who gave birth to her and Offset’s youngest child in September, held onto a railing inside the club while the Clout rapper, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, looked on from a level above. At one point, he was seen throwing wads of cash at Cardi, but she didn’t appear fond of the gesture and was seen glaring at him.

The I Like It emcee, 32, however, did not allow the interaction with her ex to bring her party energy down and was seen smiling and laughing it off.

The New York-born rapper, as mentioned earlier, was dressed in a see-through sheer bodysuit. Her OOTN featured a low cut-out in the back, which put her lower back tattoo on full display during her dancing session.

Offset, meanwhile, opted for a plain white T-shirt and shades to shield his eyes from the camera flashes in the club.

The on-again-off-again couple’s latest reunion comes after Cardi took to X to address a recently released text between them, where Offset called her pretty, but she shooed away any advances from him. The Grammy winner explained the leak was a hack and was not shared on purpose. During the explanation, the singer affirmed she would never get back with her soon-to-be ex-husband.

Four months after filing for divorce from him, the Please Me rapper also revealed that they have been amicable in recent days. “I’m not gonna lie, we’ve been peaceful for a week,” she said. “So we like the energy. I don’t bother you, you don’t bother me. You heard I’m with a n***a, don’t bother me. I hear you with a b***h, I don’t bother you. So, we’ve been on good terms.”

The two musicians secretly married in 2017. They have three children: Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and their newborn daughter.

FAQ

Why did Cardi B and Offset reunite?
They reunited to celebrate Offset's 33rd B'Day at a party in Miami.
What happened during the party?
Cardi performed a bold dance in a sheer bodysuit, while Offset threw wads of cash at her. She appeared unimpressed but laughed it off.
What outfit did Cardi B wear to the party?
She wore a see-through sheer bodysuit with a low cut in the back, showcasing her lower back tattoo.
