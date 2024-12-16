Cardi B Reunites with Estranged Husband Offset for His 33rd Birthday Celebration in Miami; Are They Getting Back Together?

Cardi B and her estranged husband, Offset, reunited for his 33rd birthday celebration in Miami over the weekend. According to a clip shared on social media and reported by Page Six, the WAP songstress was seen performing a racy dance inside a club on Saturday, December 14.

In the video, the Migos emcee was seen trying to catch a glimpse of his soon-to-be ex-wife while she suggestively moved her body in a see-through sheer bodysuit. The mom of three, who gave birth to her and Offset’s youngest child in September, held onto a railing inside the club while the Clout rapper, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, looked on from a level above. At one point, he was seen throwing wads of cash at Cardi, but she didn’t appear fond of the gesture and was seen glaring at him.

ALSO READ: Cardi B Shares Heartwarming Video Documenting Birth Of Newborn Daughter With Estranged Husband Offset; WATCH

The I Like It emcee, 32, however, did not allow the interaction with her ex to bring her party energy down and was seen smiling and laughing it off.

The New York-born rapper, as mentioned earlier, was dressed in a see-through sheer bodysuit. Her OOTN featured a low cut-out in the back, which put her lower back tattoo on full display during her dancing session.

Offset, meanwhile, opted for a plain white T-shirt and shades to shield his eyes from the camera flashes in the club.

The on-again-off-again couple’s latest reunion comes after Cardi took to X to address a recently released text between them, where Offset called her pretty, but she shooed away any advances from him. The Grammy winner explained the leak was a hack and was not shared on purpose. During the explanation, the singer affirmed she would never get back with her soon-to-be ex-husband.

Four months after filing for divorce from him, the Please Me rapper also revealed that they have been amicable in recent days. “I’m not gonna lie, we’ve been peaceful for a week,” she said. “So we like the energy. I don’t bother you, you don’t bother me. You heard I’m with a n***a, don’t bother me. I hear you with a b***h, I don’t bother you. So, we’ve been on good terms.”

Advertisement

The two musicians secretly married in 2017. They have three children: Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and their newborn daughter.

ALSO READ: Cardi B and Offset Relationship Timeline: Everything You Need to Know About Their Relationship