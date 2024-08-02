Cardi B and Offset Relationship Timeline: Everything You Need to Know About Their Relationship

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in September 2020 and again in July 2024. She soon announced her third pregnancy on Instagram. In December 2023, Cardi revealed via Instagram Live that her romance with Offset had ended.

Before Offset’s proposal in October, they had secretly wed on September 20, 2017, following romance rumors that began circulating in February of the same year. The couple has two children: Kulture and Wave.

Despite their differences, Cardi B has stated that they support each other and have a strong love for their families. From their first date to the birth of their children, here's everything you need to know about Cardi B and Offset’s relationship.

January 20, 2017

Cardi B released the single Lick, which features Offset, on her mixtape, Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 2. Cardi and Offset's cooperation signaled the beginning of their romance.

February 5, 2017

Offset took Cardi to the Super Bowl as his date. He wanted to do something memorable for their first outing. Cardi later shared that she was shy about the public date and made it clear to Offset that she wanted to avoid any embarrassment.

October 27, 2017

Offset proposed to Cardi B during a concert at Power 99's Powerhouse in Philadelphia with a large engagement ring, which Cardi accepted. She expressed her excitement about spending forever with him on Instagram.

January 2018

Offset officially showed his love for Cardi B by getting her name tattooed on his neck in January 2018. In an Instagram video, Cardi could be seen moving his hair aside to flaunt the tattoo.

February 2018

Cardi B addressed rumors of Offset cheating during an interview with Cosmopolitan. She admitted that, although the situation was painful, she chose to work through it rather than start over.

April 7, 2018

Cardi B confirmed her pregnancy with Offset during her Saturday Night Live performance. She showed off her baby bump in a tailored dress, putting an end to weeks of speculation about her pregnancy.

June 2018

Cardi B and Offset appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone. The magazine featured a photo of Offset kissing Cardi’s baby bump. Cardi, in an interview, dismissed any negative comments about being the fourth mother of Offset's children.

June 24, 2018

At the BET Awards, Offset referred to Cardi B as his "wife." The public learned that the pair had secretly wed in Atlanta on September 20, 2017. Cardi revealed information about their spontaneous wedding while confirming this news on Twitter.

July 10, 2018

Cardi B and Offset announced the arrival of their baby, Kulture Kiari Cephus, on Instagram, using a photo from Cardi's pregnancy session. The couple expressed their pleasure at welcoming their new addition to the family.

September 20, 2018

On their one-year wedding anniversary, Cardi B posted a photo from their wedding day featuring the couple in a private ceremony, commemorating their special day.

December 5, 2018

Cardi B declared their breakup on Instagram with Offset. She clarified that while they were still in love, their relationship had not been fulfilling for some time.

January 2019

2019 saw Cardi B and Offset make the decision to get back together, and they were spotted together on Valentine's Day. Cardi said that she was focusing on her relationship with Offset while flaunting the expensive things he had given her.

September 2020

Cardi B admitted that her marriage with Offset had its fair share of drama. Despite the challenges, she spoke about their strong bond and commitment to each other.

September 15, 2020

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset. She cited issues related to Offset’s alleged unfaithfulness as the reason for the split.

October 10, 2020

Despite their divorce filing, Cardi B and Offset were seen kissing at her birthday party. Cardi stated that it was difficult not to talk to her closest friend and described the complexities of their relationship.

November 2, 2020

Cardi B officially called off the divorce. A judge dismissed the case "without prejudice," confirming that the couple had reconciled.

June 27, 2021

At the BET Awards, Cardi B revealed her second pregnancy. She performed alongside Offset and Migos, showing off her baby bump in a striking outfit.

September 4, 2021

With a picture of the infant on Instagram, Cardi B and Offset revealed the birth of Wave Set Cephus, their second kid. As they celebrated this new member of their family with their followers, the pair shared their happiness and excitement.

November 19, 2021

During an interview on Good Morning America, Cardi B praised Offset for being a very “hands-on” father, though she jokingly said he could sometimes be too involved.

May 25, 2023

Offset revealed that Cardi B had played a significant role in helping him quit his vices. He praised her support and their strong partnership.

June 26, 2023

Cardi B responded to Offset’s accusations of infidelity. Offset had posted on Instagram accusing Cardi of cheating, but Cardi refuted these claims during a Twitter Space conversation.

July 27, 2023

Despite the tension, Cardi B and Offset collaborated on a song called Jealousy. The cover art for the track depicted a dramatic image of Cardi turning away from Offset.

July 31, 2023

Cardi B and Offset unfollowed each other on Instagram, with Cardi posting cryptic remarks about growing out of relationships and concentrating on herself.

December 11, 2023

Cardi B confirmed her breakup with Offset during an Instagram Live session. She shared that she had been single for a while but had hesitated to publicly announce it.

December 31, 2023

Cardi B and Offset were spotted together in a Miami club on New Year’s Eve. Cardi clarified their relationship status in a live stream, mentioning that they were testing the waters but not necessarily getting back together.

February 20, 2024

Offset pushed Cardi B to release her new album through an Instagram Story. He showed his appreciation and passion for her singing.

March 1, 2024

Cardi B released the music video for her single Like What (Freestyle), which was directed by Offset. This marked her first single of the year.

April 30, 2024

Cardi B and Offset were seen together at a Knicks playoff game. Despite their recent split, they attended the event as a family.

May 6, 2024

Cardi B and Offset were spotted holding hands at the Met Gala after party. They were seen together at the event, suggesting a more amicable status in their relationship.

May 16, 2024

Cardi B spoke to Rolling Stone about her relationship with Offset. She stated that they were carefully considering their future together and referred to him as her support system.

July 31, 2024

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset for the second time. A representative confirmed that the decision was not related to cheating rumors but had been a long time coming. Cardi sought primary custody of their children.

August 1, 2024

Cardi B revealed on Instagram that she was expecting her third child after filing for divorce. She conveyed her delight and gratitude for her life's fresh start.

