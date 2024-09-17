Cardi B Shares Heartwarming Video Documenting Birth Of Newborn Daughter With Estranged Husband Offset; WATCH

Rapper Cardi B got up close and personal with her fans and followers. On September 15, she shared a sweet behind-the-scenes video detailing the arrival of her third baby on September 7, 2024.

In a TikTok video, the little girl's cries could be heard as she was shown just moments after her arrival. Baby's father and Cardi B's ex-husband Offset were then shown in the delivery room as he wrapped the newborn in a blanket while she rested in her mother’s arms.

The musician also sat in a chair as he carried his baby girl on his chest before Cardi shared a sweet FaceTime with the pair’s eldest daughter, Kulture.

“Look at baby sister,” Cardi said as she held her new arrival to the screen.

Kulture greeted her baby sister as Cardi B held her and she told the rapper that she would visit the little one very soon. In addition to his three children with his ex, Offset is also the father to sons Jordan Cephus, 14, and Kody Cephus, 9, and daughter Kalea Marie Cephus, 9, from prior relationships.

Cardi B first confirmed her pregnancy in August 2024 in an Instagram post just a day after filing for divorce from Offset, after which she finally welcomed their third child on September 7, 2024.

“The prettiest lil thing, 9/7/24” her caption read as she flashed a smile while cradling her baby.

Cardi B and Offset started dating in 2017 and married soon after sharing two children: 6-year-old daughter Kulture and 2-year-old son Wave. Amidst the news of the couple's divorce, a representative for the rapper confirmed the news to PEOPLE stating that her decision to end things with him is "not based on cheating rumors, but rather has been a long time coming."

August 2024 wasn't Cardi's first time filing for divorce either. She had previously lodged separation papers from the Migos rapper in 2020, but the couple were able to resolve their issues and stay together.

However, this time it seems like the decision is final as Cardi B said that she has not requested any child support—she just wants Offset to keep making the payments for their kids like he has been because he always pays his share.

