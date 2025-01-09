Celebrities Who Had To Flee Following The Los Angeles Fires: Details Inside

The Los Angeles fire is affecting countless lives, including Hollywood A-listers and other icons who had no choice but to leave their beloved properties. Reports suggest that, in addition to the 30,000 Los Angeles residents who had to evacuate and seek shelter, stars such as Gone Girl actor Ben Affleck and the highly acclaimed Paris Hilton were also forced to abandon their extremely valuable homes.

According to reports, Hilton’s beachfront property was destroyed as the fire swept through Malibu. Sharing her distress on Instagram, the hotel heiress stated that she was “heartbroken beyond words.”

The list of affected celebrities also includes big names such as Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Leighton Meester, Adam Brody, Anna Faris, Miles Teller , and Eugene Levy.

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt revealed that their home was completely burned to the ground. On social media, Pratt spoke about the memories and love that were tied to their family home.

Adam Brody’s lavish $6.5 million Los Angeles property was also heavily affected by the fire, reducing it to ashes. This devastating loss came just two days after Brody received his Golden Globe nomination.

Speaking of Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Teller, their dream home in the Pacific Palisades—purchased for $7.5 million—was also completely destroyed by the wildfire. Tragically, nothing remains of the property as the flames consumed it entirely.

Other notable individuals significantly affected by the fire include Anthony Hopkins, Billy Crystal, John Goodman, Cameron Mathison, Cobie Smulders, Diane Warren, Cary Elwes, and many more.

