Miles Teller's Wife Stuns Actor With An ‘Early 5 Year Wedding Anniversary Surprise’; You Won't Believe His Reaction

It appears that Miles Teller and wife Keleigh celebrated 5 years of their marriage a little early but in a grand way! The major credit for making the occasion surely goes to Keleigh, as she made sure to surprise her husband with a sweet gesture and a grand gift.

Keleigh took to her Instagram to share their heartfelt moment on August 26 (Monday). She proposed to the Whiplash star whom she married on September 1, 2019, at a private Maui, Hawaii ceremony.

The post included multiple pictures and videos. In one clip, she gets down on one knee while holding a jewelry box and seemingly asks her husband, “Will you accept the key to my heart?”

The acclaimed star was visibly surprised by the whole gesture. He asked his wife and friends about what was going on. A friend who appeared to be in the background asked, “Do you say yes?”

This was not it, though. Keleigh went the extra mile to make this event more special, gifting her husband a boat, to which the actor stated, “This is crazy.” The snaps in the post also contained a picture of the couple on the newly gifted boat as they kissed. They, along with other people who were present during the occasion, also appeared in the post.

Keleigh captioned the post with, “An early 5 year wedding anniversary surprise, miles always said it’s not fair men don’t get proposed to so cheesed out and did it for him with his dream boat.”

According to People magazine, the pair first met at the Grammys afterparty in 2013. The Top Gun: Maverick star proposed in August 2017 while they were on an African safari.

In October 2017, during his conversation with the publication, Teller reflected that he took Keleigh to a tree with a rose, and a note tied to it read, “May 11th, 2013-August 20th, 2017.”

While getting on one knee, the Divergent star told her, “This was the first day that I asked you to be my girlfriend, and today was the last day you woke up as my girlfriend." The actor revealed to the publication that he and Keleigh bonded right after meeting for the first time. He told his friend that he was going to be with her for a “long time."

