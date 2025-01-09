Ben Affleck Takes Refuge At Jennifer Garner’s Home Following Wildfires In L.A. Amid Finalizing Divorce From Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck was one of the residents who was forced to evacuate for his Los Angeles home amidst the wildfire-causing destruction. The actor was spotted racing his car towards his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner's, home in a concerned position. According to the reports, the director-producer will be taking refuge at Garner’s house amid finalizing his divorce from Jennifer Lopez in 20 weeks of filing it.

The AIR actor was seen driving across the streets in a yellow shirt and blue jacket. Alongside Garner, the actor will also be looking forward to seeing his three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, whom he shares with the 13 Going On 30 actress.

The Daredevil actor drove a black SUV with his window rolled down and a hand hanging out of it.

Meanwhile, apart from the actor, nearly 30,000 residents living in the area were asked to relocate amidst the disaster taking a serious toll on the citizens. Many celebrities, too, were asked to evacuate their residential properties.

Eugene Levy, who neighbors Affleck in L.A., revealed to the TMZ, “The smoke looked pretty black and intense over Temescal Canyon.” The 78-year-old further added, “I couldn’t see any flames, but the smoke was very dark.”

As for the RIP star, the actor has been on cordial terms with the Deadpool & Wolverine star, following their divorce in 2018. Affleck later went on to marry JLo, with whom he separated in 2024, and the divorce was finalized on January 6.

