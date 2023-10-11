The Voice 2023: Complete set of teams helmed by coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire; a brief list

After the conclusion of season 18 of the popular talent reality series America's Got Talent, The Voice made its return with its 24th installment. The competitive singing series is airing its blind auditions and the teams are being set with all four of the judges choosing their top picks. The currently airing season premiered on September 25, 2023, on NBC, and is the first installment without Blake Shelton on the judges panel in its 24-season-long history.

Season 24 of The Voice stars John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire as the coaches leading their teams to victory. This is McEntire's first season as a judge as she has stepped into the seat, replacing Shelton who departed the show after 23 installments. From pop singers to country crooners, the season has a quite wide range of singers.

The Voice 2023: Complete set of teams

With so many talented artists auditioning for the season, the judges pressed the red button several times through the process, doing what they could to convince the auditionees to pick them as their mentors. Here's the list of contestants that made it and in which teams.

Team Reba McEntire

Jordan Rainer from Atoka, Oklahoma

Jackson Snelling from Austin, Indiana

Ruby Leigh from Foley, Missouri

Mac Royals from Wrightsville, Arkansas

Tom Nitti from New Hartford, New York

Alison Albrecht from Novi, Michigan

Ms. Monét from Pittsburg, California

Rachele Nguyen from Lakewood, California

Angelina Nazarian from Ann Arbor, Michigan

Al Boogie from Mansfield, Louisiana

CORii from Moorestown, New Jersey

Crystal Nicole from Atlanta, Georgia

Team Niall Horan

Sophia Hoffman from Chula Vista, California

Alexa Wildish from Orange County, California

Olivia Minogue from Lockport, Illinois

Julia Roome from Warwick, New York

Reid Zingale from Nashville, Tennessee

Noah Spencer from Richlands, Virginia

Laura Williams from Quakertown, Pennsylvania

LVNDR from Memphis, Tennessee

Tanner Massey from Choctaw, Oklahoma

Nini Iris from Brooklyn, New York

Team Gwen Stefani

Joslynn Rose from Lake Benton, Minnesota

Kristen Brown from Roseville, California

Juliette Ojeda from Hialeah, Florida

Jenna Marquis from Simi Valley, California

Chechi Sarai from Pontiac, Michigan

Rudi from San Antonio, Texas

Jason Arcilla from Kahului, Hawaii

Bias from Little Rock, Arkansas

Jacquie Roar from North Plains, Oregon

Brandon Montel from Memphis, Tennessee

Team John Legend

Deejay Young from Tampa, Florida

Mara Justine from Galloway, New Jersey

Ephraim Owens from Indianapolis, Indiana

Stee from Bluffton, South Carolina

Claudia B from Washington, DC

Talaka from Sacramento, California

Kaylee Shimizu from ʻEwa Beach, Hawaii

Lila Forde from Seattle, Washington

JaRae Womack from Miami, Florida

Elizabeth Evans from Arlington, Texas

A new episode of The Voice airs every Monday at 8 pm PT and on Tuesdays at 9 pm PT on NBC. Carson Daly is the host of the show for the twenty-fourth running season. This is Niall Horan's second season; while John Legend and Gwen Stefani, have returned for their eighth and seventh seasons respectively. Lastly, Reba McEntire has debuted as a judge and coach for the first team in season 24. The latest season is three weeks and six episodes in.

