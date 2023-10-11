The Voice 2023: Complete set of teams helmed by coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire; a brief list
The Voice is currently airing its 24th season and judges John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire are battling to pick the best auditionees.
The Voice is currently airing its twenty fourth new season
The singing reality television series airs on NBC twice a week
After the conclusion of season 18 of the popular talent reality series America's Got Talent, The Voice made its return with its 24th installment. The competitive singing series is airing its blind auditions and the teams are being set with all four of the judges choosing their top picks. The currently airing season premiered on September 25, 2023, on NBC, and is the first installment without Blake Shelton on the judges panel in its 24-season-long history.
Season 24 of The Voice stars John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire as the coaches leading their teams to victory. This is McEntire's first season as a judge as she has stepped into the seat, replacing Shelton who departed the show after 23 installments. From pop singers to country crooners, the season has a quite wide range of singers.
The Voice 2023: Complete set of teams
With so many talented artists auditioning for the season, the judges pressed the red button several times through the process, doing what they could to convince the auditionees to pick them as their mentors. Here's the list of contestants that made it and in which teams.
Team Reba McEntire
- Jordan Rainer from Atoka, Oklahoma
- Jackson Snelling from Austin, Indiana
- Ruby Leigh from Foley, Missouri
- Mac Royals from Wrightsville, Arkansas
- Tom Nitti from New Hartford, New York
- Alison Albrecht from Novi, Michigan
- Ms. Monét from Pittsburg, California
- Rachele Nguyen from Lakewood, California
- Angelina Nazarian from Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Al Boogie from Mansfield, Louisiana
- CORii from Moorestown, New Jersey
- Crystal Nicole from Atlanta, Georgia
Team Niall Horan
- Sophia Hoffman from Chula Vista, California
- Alexa Wildish from Orange County, California
- Olivia Minogue from Lockport, Illinois
- Julia Roome from Warwick, New York
- Reid Zingale from Nashville, Tennessee
- Noah Spencer from Richlands, Virginia
- Laura Williams from Quakertown, Pennsylvania
- LVNDR from Memphis, Tennessee
- Tanner Massey from Choctaw, Oklahoma
- Nini Iris from Brooklyn, New York
Team Gwen Stefani
- Joslynn Rose from Lake Benton, Minnesota
- Kristen Brown from Roseville, California
- Juliette Ojeda from Hialeah, Florida
- Jenna Marquis from Simi Valley, California
- Chechi Sarai from Pontiac, Michigan
- Rudi from San Antonio, Texas
- Jason Arcilla from Kahului, Hawaii
- Bias from Little Rock, Arkansas
- Jacquie Roar from North Plains, Oregon
- Brandon Montel from Memphis, Tennessee
Team John Legend
- Deejay Young from Tampa, Florida
- Mara Justine from Galloway, New Jersey
- Ephraim Owens from Indianapolis, Indiana
- Stee from Bluffton, South Carolina
- Claudia B from Washington, DC
- Talaka from Sacramento, California
- Kaylee Shimizu from ʻEwa Beach, Hawaii
- Lila Forde from Seattle, Washington
- JaRae Womack from Miami, Florida
- Elizabeth Evans from Arlington, Texas
A new episode of The Voice airs every Monday at 8 pm PT and on Tuesdays at 9 pm PT on NBC. Carson Daly is the host of the show for the twenty-fourth running season. This is Niall Horan's second season; while John Legend and Gwen Stefani, have returned for their eighth and seventh seasons respectively. Lastly, Reba McEntire has debuted as a judge and coach for the first team in season 24. The latest season is three weeks and six episodes in.
